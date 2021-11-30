Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. No. 17 UConn: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks have one of the worst offenses in America, and that will make it a challenge to keep up with the No. 17 UConn Huskies on Tuesday night at the XL Center in Hartford, CT.

UMES (2-4) needed double overtime to knock off Fordham for their only D1 victory. They’ve yet to keep anyone but St. Joe’s within double digits otherwise, and are 356th in offensive efficiency according to KenPom.com.

UConn (6-1) was a couple calls away from beating Michigan State in what ended up as a 64-60 loss in Nassau, but they came away from the Bahamas with OT wins over Auburn and VCU. Sophomore Adama Sanogo has emerged as one of the better players in the Big East so far this season with 16.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.

How to watch Maryland-Eastern Shore vs. No. 17 UConn

When: Tuesday, November 30th, 7:00 p.m. ET

Where: XL Center, Hartford, CT

TV: CBSSN

Where to live stream online: CBS Sports App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: UConn -33

Total: 133.5

The Pick

Under 133.5

UMES simply can’t score, and the defensive intensity the Huskies show even late under Danny Hurley should be the difference here. Say whatever you want about UConn, but they play really hard against even lesser competition. That should limit the scoring for the visitors here.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.