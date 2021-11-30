Florida State vs. #2 Purdue: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The Florida State Seminoles will face their toughest road test of the season on Tuesday as they battle the No. 2 Purdue Boilermakers in legendary Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Indiana.

FSU (5-1) got beat 71-55 in Gainesville by rival Florida, but since have won four straight, though some unimpressively like a 59-54 win at home against Tulane, and needing overtime to hold off Boston University 81-80 last Wednesday. Senior Malik Osborne leads all scorers and rebounders with 12.5 points and 7.7 rebounds per game this season.

If Purdue (6-0) had gotten a shot at former No. 1 Gonzaga instead of Duke, they might be the top-ranked team in America. Wins over Villanova and North Carolina were both impressive, and the inside-outside combo of Zach Edey and Jaden Ivey make for one of the best 1-2 punches in college basketball. But it’s the depth of the Boilermakers that overwhelms, as Sasha Stefanovic’s 27 minutes a game leads the team, with 10 players logging over 14 minutes per contest.

How to watch Florida State vs. No. 2 Purdue

When: Tuesday, November 30th, 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, IN

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN.com, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Purdue -11

Total: 142.5

The Pick

Under 142.5

While the Boilermakers will try to run the Noles into the ground as they have so many teams this year, FSU plays plenty of bodies as well. The depth should make for a well-played basketball game, but the defense should be there for both sides (FSU 25th in defensive efficiency, Purdue 35th).

