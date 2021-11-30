Northwestern State vs. #15 Houston: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 15 Houston Cougars have the No. 1 adjusted defense in the country, and that spells trouble for the Northwestern State Demons on Tuesday night in H-Town.

Houston (5-1) only has a blemish against Wisconsin, a 65-63 loss in the Maui Classic in Las Vegas last week. The backcourt of Marcus Sasser and Kyler Edwards is one of the better ones in the country, and Kelvin Sampson’s team holds opponents to just 85.5 points per 100 possessions.

That’s a problem for Northwestern State (1-6), whose only win came against Champion Christian College of the National Christian College Athletic Association. The Demons like to play uptempo, and that’s just more chances for bad shots and turnovers that shoots under 30% from three-point range.

How to watch Northwestern State vs. Houston

When: Tuesday, November 30th, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Fertitta Center, Houston, TX

TV: ESPN+

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN.com, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Houston -33

Total: 138.5

The Pick

Under 138.5

The Demons might not get to 50, and that means Houston might need 89 or more to hit this total. For a Cougars team that’s averaging less than 66 possessions per game and shoots just 61% from the line, that’s too many.

