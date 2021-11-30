1 Duke vs. Ohio State: Live stream info, game preview, picks and predictions & more

The No. 1 Duke Blue Devils will play their first road game the season when they head to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes on Tuesday night at Value City Arena in what is the marquee college basketball game of the evening.

Mike Krzyzewski’s swan song season as head coach looks like it might be memorable, with freshman Paolo Banchero looking like the best player in America. Duke (7-0) knocked off previous No. 1 Gonzaga 84-81 in Las Vegas last Friday night in the best college basketball game of the year so far. Banchero led all scorers with 21 points, but the 17 points and nine rebounds from Mark Williams really made the difference in the victory.

Ohio State (4-2) beat Seton Hall by three but lost to Florida by three in their tournament in Fort Myers last week. Junior forward E.J. Liddell has been a one-man wrecking crew for the Buckeyes, averaging 22.5 points when no one else on the team is even in double-digits, as well as being the leading rebounder at 6.2 per outing.

How to watch Duke vs. Ohio State

When: Tuesday, November 30th, 9:30 p.m. ET

Where: Value City Arena, Columbus, OH

TV: ESPN

Where to live stream online: WatchESPN.com, ESPN App

Live updates and stats: At DraftKings Sportsbook

Odds

Spread: Duke -3

Total: 147

The Pick

Duke -3

It’s going to be a wild environment in C-Bus tonight, but the defense of the Blue Devils should translate. Ohio State scores as well as anyone in college basketball, but they haven’t run into a team with the offensive firepower of the Dukies so far. There’s simply too many weapons for a Duke team that doesn’t turn it over.

If the first couple three-pointers go down, look for Duke to pull away. If not, look for them to grind out a win behind Banchero’s unique skill set.

