NCAA basketball odds: Opening lines for college basketball on Monday, November 30th

There are five Top 25 teams in action on Tuesday night, but the focus will mostly be in Columbus where the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in another tough matchup for the Mike Krzyzewski on his last tour around college basketball.

Duke (7-0) held off Gonzaga 84-81 in Las Vegas on Friday night in what was the game of the season so far, with freshman Paolo Banchero leading all scorers with 21 points, and Mark Williams adding 17 points and nine rebounds. It was a complete performance, and though the advanced stats still have the Zags as the better team overall, Duke was deservedly voted the best team in the nation on Monday.

Ohio State (4-2) has played three games of consequence so far, beating Seton Hall but losing to Xavier and Florida. E.J. Liddell is the only double-digit scorer on the team, but he’s getting a whopping 22.5 points per game, and leading the team with 6.2 rebounds per contest as well. This will be a battle of pace, as the Buckeyes look to take their time at just over 67 possessions per game. Duke will want to speed them up and run as much as possible.

Here are the opening odds for NCAA Men’s Basketball on Tuesday, November 30th from DraftKings Sportsbook:

NCAA Top 25 Odds, November 30th Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total 7:00 PM Presbyterian #13 Tennessee SECN Tennessee -23 130.5 7:00 PM Maryland-Eastern Shore #17 UConn CBSSN UConn -33 133.5 7:30 PM Florida State #2 Purdue ESPN Purdue -11 142.5 8:00 PM Northwestern State #15 Houston ESPN+ Houston -33 138.5 9:30 PM #1 Duke Ohio State ESPN Duke -3 148.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.