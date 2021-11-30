Top 25 college basketball schedule, odds for Monday, November 30th

There are five college basketball games Tuesday night, but most of the ratings will come from Columbus, where the No. 1 Duke Blue Devils will face the Ohio State Buckeyes in the late game on the Top 25 slate.

Duke is 7-0, knocking off previously top-rated Gonzaga 84-81 in what was the college basketball game of the year so far last Friday in Las Vegas. Paolo Banchero is the consensus No. 1 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft as of this moment, and the balance and depth of this Blue Devils team might be enough to send Mike Krzyzewski to retirement with a few last trophies for his efforts.

Ohio State has one of the best front court players in the country in junior EJ Liddell, who is tied for seventh nationally at 22.5 points per game when none of his teammates even break 10. He also get 6.2 rebounds and a whopping 3.8 blocks per game, and plays much bigger than his 6’7 listed height. He withdrew from the NBA Draft this summer, and returning to school appears to have been a wise investment as he looks like a lottery pick as of now.

Here is the complete schedule of Top 25 teams for college basketball on Tuesday, November 30th, with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook:

NCAA Top 25 Odds, November 30th Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total Time Visitor Home Network Spread Total 7:00 PM Presbyterian #13 Tennessee SECN Tennessee -23 130.5 7:00 PM Maryland-Eastern Shore #17 UConn CBSSN UConn -33 133.5 7:30 PM Florida State #2 Purdue ESPN Purdue -11 142.5 8:00 PM Northwestern State #15 Houston ESPN+ Houston -33 138.5 9:30 PM #1 Duke Ohio State ESPN Duke -3 148.5

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.