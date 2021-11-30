What time is CFP rankings show on Tuesday, November 30?

The final set of rankings from the College Football Playoff Selection Committee that don’t count will be announced on Tuesday, November 30th. It’s the fifth set of rankings from this season, and the show will be on ESPN starting at 7 p.m. ET.

Georgia has been the No. 1 team in all rankings this season, and that won’t change, but everyone else in the Top Four spots that get a Playoff berth likely will. Michigan knocked off previous No. 2 Ohio State 42-27 to reach the Big Ten Championship Game for the first time, and will likely move up take the second spot themselves. After that it gets murky, with undefeated Cincinnati having a nice win on the road against ECU to close their regular season flawless. One-loss Alabama needed overtime to beat Auburn in the Iron Bowl, as one-loss Oklahoma State came back to beat Oklahoma in Bedlam. And what should be done with 11-1 Notre Dame, who will be the only team in contention not playing a conference championship game this weekend?

The four teams selected to participate in the semifinals will play on Friday, December 31 in the Cotton Bowl and Orange Bowl. The national championship game will take place on Monday, January 10, in Indianapolis.

But tonight, we’ll get a much better idea of who needs to do what to qualify for the final four of FBS football.