How to watch Premier League soccer on TV and via live online stream for Matchday 14

The English Premier League continues as Matchday 14 gets underway this week with 10 more games on the slate. Two matches will take place on Tuesday, with the bulk coming on Wednesday, followed by two more to wrap up the week on Thursday. Chelsea remains at the top of the table for the seventh week straight, despite their 1-1 draw with Manchester United in Week 13. They sit just one point ahead of Manchester City now as we’re about a third of the way through the season.

EPL games are usually easy to find on TV, and this season is no exception. You can find most games live on TV on NBCSN and Universo or Telemundo, but you can also stream nearly every game on Peacock, NBC’s exclusive streaming service. Some matches will also be shown on the USA Network on TV, as well as streaming on fubo TV, Sling TV, and Hulu + Live TV as well.

Manchester United, having just appointed interim manager Ralf Rangnick after the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjær, will face off against Arsenal in their first outing with Rangnick at the helm. The Red Devils sit in eighth place after a string of bad results that ended with Solskjær’s firing, but they’re only five points out of the top four with plenty of matches left to play. Arsenal sits in fifth place, also just five points ahead of Man U. The Gunners have only lost one in their last 10 matches, winning seven and drawing two as they’ve been in fantastic form lately. Man U is almost just the opposite, winning only once in their last eight outings. They’ll hope to turn it around and potentially jump into sixth place with a win over Arsenal.

Manchester City, who have only lost twice all season, will take on 13th-place Aston Villa on Wednesday. Villa, who were as high as eighth place earlier in the season, lost five in a row to fall all the way down to 16th. Since then, they’ve won two straight to start climbing back up the standings and will hope to keep that momentum going against a very tough City side. A big win over the giants could see Villa jump into the top 10.

EPL Matchday 14 schedule

Tuesday, November 30

Newcastle United v. Norwich City, 2:30 p.m. — Peacock

Leeds United v. Crystal Palace, 3:15 p.m. — NBC Sports, Universo

Wednesday, December 1

Southampton v. Leicester City, 2:30 p.m. — Peacock

Watford v. Chelsea, 2:30 p.m. — Peacock

West Ham United v. Brighton & Hove Albion, 2:30 p.m. — Peacock

Wolverhampton Wanderers v. Burnley, 2:30 p.m. — Peacock

Aston Villa v. Manchester City, 3:15 p.m. — Peacock

Everton v. Liverpool, 3:15 p.m. — NBC Sports, Universo

Thursday, December 2

Tottenham Hotspur v. Brentford, 2:30 p.m. — Peacock

Manchester United v. Arsenal, 3:15 p.m. — Peacock