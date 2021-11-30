When will Klay Thompson play in the G League?

The Golden State Warriors have perhaps their biggest test of the regular season against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. This week, that game has been overshadowed by SG Klay Thompson being assigned to G League Santa Cruz in another step toward returning to the lineup. Thompson has been out since the 2019 NBA Finals due to two season-ending injuries — a torn ACL and torn Achilles. Finally, Thompson is nearing the end of the very long tunnel.

Klay Thompson G League Santa Cruz updates

The answer to that question is: We don’t know yet. The Santa Cruz Warriors play the South Bay Lakers at home on Dec. 3. That would be the earliest we might see Thompson suit up for the team. C James Wiseman is also rehabbing with the G League squad and could also be in the lineup along with Klay. We already saw clips of Thompson working out with the SC Warriors in practice on Monday. He looks like his old self, which is great news for the Warriors and bad news for the rest of the NBA.