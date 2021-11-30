Joey Slye out at least 3 weeks with a hamstring injury

The Washington Football Team will be looking for a new kicker for at least the next three weeks. Joey Slye suffered a hamstring injury and head coach Ron Rivera said he will miss “a minimum of three weeks,” per Nicki Jhabvala.

Slye suffered the injury during Week 12 Monday Night Football and was limited to extra points the rest of the game. The team does not have another kicker on the roster. The past two weeks prior to the injury, Slye had 9 and 12 fantasy points. There’s some modest upside with a surging Washington team, but not a particularly high ceiling.

Slye was rostered in 18.6% of leagues in Week 12, so there’s a chance you’re looking for a new kicker. Some notable kickers available in at least 50% of ESPN leagues include (with Week 13 opponent) Evan McPherson (Bengals vs. Chargers), Jason Sanders (Dolphins vs. Giants), Robbie Gould (49ers @ Seahawks), and Matt Prater (Cardinals @ Bears).