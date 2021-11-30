 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Virginia Tech names Brent Pry head coach

The Hokies are going with the Penn State defensive coordinator to lead the program.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Villanova v Penn State
Defensive coordinator Brent Pry of the Penn State Nittany Lions looks on during the second half of the game against the Villanova Wildcats at Beaver Stadium on September 25, 2021 in State College, Pennsylvania.
The Virginia Tech Hokies are going with a former defensive coordinator as their next head coach, tabbing Penn State’s Brent Pry to replace Justin Fuente in Blacksburg. Fuente went 43-31 in six seasons with Virginia Tech taking over for legendary head coach Frank Beamer.

Pry was a defensive coordinator with Penn State since 2016, but served as a co-defensive coordinator from 2014-15 while also coaching linebackers. He was a graduate assistant at Virginia Tech under Beamer and long-time defensive coordinator Bud Foster, so he does have some ties to the program.

The Hokies have been struggling to re-capture the glory days of the Beamer era, even with Fuente notching a 10-win season in his first year at Virginia Tech. With the ACC ripe for change this offseason and Fuente having a truly down season, the Hokies decided to make a change.

There were rumors Shane Beamer and Jamey Chadwell were in consideration for this job, although the former would’ve been a tough task given he just completed his first season as a head coach at South Carolina. Chadwell’s record at Coastal Carolina speaks for itself, but the Hokies clearly wanted someone with Power 5 experience and ties to the program. Let’s see if Pry can bring Virginia Tech back to prominence.

