Virginia Tech names Brent Pry head coach

The Virginia Tech Hokies are going with a former defensive coordinator as their next head coach, tabbing Penn State’s Brent Pry to replace Justin Fuente in Blacksburg. Fuente went 43-31 in six seasons with Virginia Tech taking over for legendary head coach Frank Beamer.

Pry was a defensive coordinator with Penn State since 2016, but served as a co-defensive coordinator from 2014-15 while also coaching linebackers. He was a graduate assistant at Virginia Tech under Beamer and long-time defensive coordinator Bud Foster, so he does have some ties to the program.





Brent Pry named Virginia Tech head football coach



The Hokies have been struggling to re-capture the glory days of the Beamer era, even with Fuente notching a 10-win season in his first year at Virginia Tech. With the ACC ripe for change this offseason and Fuente having a truly down season, the Hokies decided to make a change.

There were rumors Shane Beamer and Jamey Chadwell were in consideration for this job, although the former would’ve been a tough task given he just completed his first season as a head coach at South Carolina. Chadwell’s record at Coastal Carolina speaks for itself, but the Hokies clearly wanted someone with Power 5 experience and ties to the program. Let’s see if Pry can bring Virginia Tech back to prominence.