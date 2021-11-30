Aaron Rodgers to reassess toe injury for Week 13

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday that he’ll re-assess his toe late this week/early next week, per Matt Schneidman. Rodgers added that he hopes time and treatment heals it and is trying to avoid surgery.

Fantasy football implications

Rodgers is dealing with a toe injury that has been bothering him for the last few weeks. In last week’s game against the Los Angeles Rams, Rodgers completed 28-of-45 passes for 307 yards and two touchdowns. The 37-year-old quarterback has six touchdowns and an interception over the last three games.

Green Bay has a bye for Week 13, which is great news for Rodgers and his injured toe. The All-Pro quarterback mentioned in his weekly spot on the Pat McAfee show that if he had to get surgery that it would be minor and would not miss any time. The Packers are set to play the Chicago Bears in Week 14.