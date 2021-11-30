Damian Lillard ruled out for Tuesday’s game vs. Pistons

Portland Trail Blazers PG Damian Lillard is expected to rest on Tuesday night vs. the Detroit Pistons due to abdominal pain. The Blazers have lost three games in a row and Lillard struggled in their last game, a loss to the Utah Jazz. After going on a scoring binge during a five-game winning streak, Lillard has combined for 27 points over the past two games. The injury could likely be the reason for Dame’s struggles lately.

With Lillard out against the Pistons, the Blazers will need a few players to step up. Norman Powell and Nassir Little are also out due to injury, so CJ McCollum will be the go-to scorer. Aside from CJ, Portland has Anfernee Simons, who will be a trendy option on DraftKings in NBA DFS for the five-game slate tonight. Simons dropped 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting in the loss to Utah.

The Blazers were 9.5-point favorites at home before the Dame news came out. With Lillard expected to sit, Portland will remain favorites but the spread could shrink slightly. If you were able to get the line on Detroit to cover 9.5 points before the news, that isn’t a bad bet. We’ll see what the over/under looks like, but the under will probably be a popular play.