Daniel Jones dealing with strained neck, status for Week 13 is in question

The New York Giants face a huge question at the quarterback position heading into Week 13. Daniel Jones suffered a strained neck on Sunday in the team’s win over the Eagles and his status for Week 13 vs. the Dolphins is in question, per Tom Pelissero.

The Giants hit the practice field on Wednesday and will have their first practice participation report that afternoon. Mike Glennon is the team’s current backup, and they signed Jake Fromm off the Bills practice squad on Tuesday, per Pelissero.

Fantasy football implications

You’re likely not starting Jones in fantasy football. He’s had some impressive moments this season, but has been way too inconsistent to consider even as a bye week fill-in at this point. Glennon wouldn’t really be an upgrade or downgrade at this point for Giants skill position players. The team is a mess and it’s hard to see much value at all on this roster heading toward fantasy playoffs.