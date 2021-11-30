 clock menu more-arrow no yes

College Football Playoff Rankings for November 30th with odds to win it all

The Cincinnati Bearcats are now just five days away from becoming the first Group of Five team to break through

Updated
The Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Luke Fickell brings the Cincinnati Bearcats onto the field to warm up before the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the East Carolina Pirates at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in Greenville, NC, on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021. Albert Cesare / The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

While the Michigan Wolverines are the No. 2 choice of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee, they are the third selection of the oddsmakers as we enter conference championship weekend.

The Wolverines are now +850 to win the national championship, a big improvement from the +4000 odds before beating Ohio State 42-27 on Saturday at The Big House. Some of that came at the expense of Alabama, who is now listed at +650 to win it all with the SEC Championship against Georgia still remaining.

The Cincinnati Bearcats are fourth on the current slate, but if Oklahoma State manages a win this weekend over Baylor for the Big 12 Championship, that could be in jeopardy. UC will be at home against No. 21 Houston, while the Pokes will be on a neutral field against No. 9 Baylor, giving them a bigger opportunity to make a big move.

For Cincinnati, they’ll be rooting for Georgia as a six-point favorite to rout Alabama, and for Baylor to topple OKSU. No two-loss team has ever made the College Football Playoff, and the only undefeated teams remaining are UGA and UC.

Here is the complete Top 25 of the selection committee for the 2021 College Football Playoff, with odds to win the national championship from DraftKings Sportsbook:

  1. Georgia -220
  2. Michigan +850
  3. Alabama +650
  4. Cincinnati +1600
  5. Oklahoma State +1400
  6. Notre Dame +2500
  7. Ohio State +10000
  8. Ole Miss +20000
  9. Baylor +20000
  10. Oregon +20000
  11. Michigan State N/A
  12. BYU N/A
  13. Iowa +10000
  14. Oklahoma N/A
  15. Pittsburgh +15000
  16. Wake Forest +20000
  17. Utah +30000
  18. North Carolina State N/A
  19. San Diego State N/A
  20. Clemson N/A
  21. Houston N/A
  22. Arkansas N/A
  23. Kentucky N/A
  24. Louisiana N/A
  25. Texas A&M N/A

