College Football Playoff Rankings for November 30th with odds to win it all

While the Michigan Wolverines are the No. 2 choice of the College Football Playoff Selection Committee, they are the third selection of the oddsmakers as we enter conference championship weekend.

The Wolverines are now +850 to win the national championship, a big improvement from the +4000 odds before beating Ohio State 42-27 on Saturday at The Big House. Some of that came at the expense of Alabama, who is now listed at +650 to win it all with the SEC Championship against Georgia still remaining.

The Cincinnati Bearcats are fourth on the current slate, but if Oklahoma State manages a win this weekend over Baylor for the Big 12 Championship, that could be in jeopardy. UC will be at home against No. 21 Houston, while the Pokes will be on a neutral field against No. 9 Baylor, giving them a bigger opportunity to make a big move.

For Cincinnati, they’ll be rooting for Georgia as a six-point favorite to rout Alabama, and for Baylor to topple OKSU. No two-loss team has ever made the College Football Playoff, and the only undefeated teams remaining are UGA and UC.

Here is the complete Top 25 of the selection committee for the 2021 College Football Playoff, with odds to win the national championship from DraftKings Sportsbook: