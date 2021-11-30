Fresno State QB Jake Haener enters transfer portal

Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener, one of the best passers in the country this season, has entered the transfer portal according to The Athletic’s Max Olson. With former Fresno State head coach Kalen DeBoer now at Washington, there’s a chance Haener joins him in Seattle as a transfer despite him already transferring out of the program to go to Fresno State.

Haener was part of one of Fresno State’s best seasons, which included an upset win over UCLA and near-win over Oregon in a shootout. The Bulldogs quarterback threw for 3,810 yards, 32 touchdowns and nine interceptions while leading the team to a 9-3 record. Unfortunately, that wasn’t enough for the Bulldogs to make the Mountain West championship game.

There was some speculation over Haener’s next move, as his numbers would’ve given him a good chance of being selected in the upcoming NFL draft. The quarterback class is seemingly weaker than expected, with Spencer Rattler and Sam Howell having underwhelming seasons by their lofty standards. We’ll see where Haener ends up, but the quarterback will be one of the most sought players in the portal.