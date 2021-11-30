R.J. Barrett leaves Tuesday’s game vs. Nets due to illness

aNew York Knicks G R.J. Barrett left Tuesday’s game vs. the Brooklyn Nets due to an illness and was unable to return. Barrett was ruled out before halftime with the Knicks and Nets in a tight contest. New York will have a tough time the rest of the game without Barrett in the second half. He played 9 minutes before leaving, scoring 4 points with 4 rebounds.

With Barrett out the rest of the game, expect the Knicks to lean on Derrick Rose down the stretch. Rose has 12 points in 14 minutes heading into halftime. Second-year guard Immanuel Quickley will also get some more minutes in the second half. Alec Burks has played well after supplanting Kemba Walker in the starting lineup. Burks has 11 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals in 19 minutes. Thibs just loves Burks.

For now, we don’t know what the deal is with Barrett. He could be fine or could end up missing time. Chances are he’ll be listed as questionable on the injury report for the Knicks’ game against the Chicago Bulls on Thursday night. The Nets are -4.5 on the spread at halftime. This feels like a game that should remain close, but we could see Brooklyn take over in the third quarter.