Suns SG Devin Booker will not return Tuesday vs. Warriors due to hamstring injury

The Phoenix Suns will be without Devin Booker for the rest of Tuesday’s game against the Golden State Warriors after the star shooting guard suffered a hamstring injury. Booker had 10 points and two rebounds in the contest prior to exiting the game.

The Suns lead the Warriors 56-54 at halftime in a battle of the top teams in the West currently. Phoenix is riding a 16-game winning streak, while Golden State is on a seven-game winning streak. Expect the Suns to give Landry Shamet and Cameron Payne more run alongside Chris Paul in the backcourt, with Shamet likely getting more minutes due to his shooting ability. With Booker out, Mikal Bridges could look to be more aggressive on the perimeter.

If Booker’s injury is a long-term issue, Shamet will likely move into the starting role. The Suns do have depth to make up for Booker’s absence but matching his stellar production will not be easy. Bettors might want to fade the Suns, even if they defeat the Warriors Tuesday without the star shooting guard.