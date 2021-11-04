3 WRs to start and 3 WRs to fade in Week 9 fantasy football

We have made it to Week 9 of the fantasy football season. There are four teams on bye this week so you may have some lineup questions so hopefully, this start and sit article can help you out! We are going to give you three wide receivers you should start and three wide receivers you should fade as you go into this week’s matchups.

Wide Receiver Starts in Week 9

Woods hasn’t had the season that we all expected him to with the emergence of teammate Cooper Kupp. That being said, Woods is coming off of a nine-target game, which is tied for his second-most in a game this season. This week, he takes on the Titans who are giving up the most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers so the matchup literally couldn’t be better,

Cooks didn’t get his wish to get moved at the deadline, but hopefully, he can shake off that disappointment in this matchup. The Dolphins are giving up the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. The island of misfit toys that is the Texans roster doesn’t put up much in the way of competition for Cooks for targets so he should be heavily involved and valuable to your lineup this week.

Similar to Woods above, Claypool hasn’t been able to get on a consistent footing with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. He heads into this game as the overall WR44 in half-PPR scoring formats, per Fantasy Data. He is still the second-best receiving option on this team and the Steelers didn’t address that team need at this week’s trade deadline. The Bears' defense isn’t what it used to be and they are giving up the fifth-most fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers.

Wide Receiver Sits in Week 9

I don’t know if it was just me, but I for one was thrilled for Mac Jones to take over at quarterback because it meant guys like Meyers had a better shot at fantasy relevancy. Unfortunately, Meyers has yet to find the endzone this year and so he heads into Week 9 as the overall WR36, per Fantasy Data. The good thing is that he gets a large target share, but until he finds the endzone his value is capped. The Panthers defense is giving up the fifth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers.

Speaking of letdowns, it seems like Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts can’t stay consistent with his passing game. I think he is still a great fantasy quarterback, but he is also hindering the value of his teammates. Enter DeVonta Smith. He is the overall WR42 and he is coming off a game against the Detroit Lions that he had one reception on three targets. He is usually targeted decently well, but he hasn’t found the endzone since Week 1. I wouldn’t count on him as a bye-week fill-in as the Chargers are giving up the second-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers.

Speaking of bye week fill-ins, I wouldn’t look Christian Kirk’s direction. Quarterback Kyler Murray is a little banged up, but even if he is ready to role for the team’s divisional game against the 49ers, I don’t like Kirk’s matchup. The 49ers are giving up the eighth-fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers. The last time these teams played Kirk caught all five of his targets but only had 39 total yards and couldn’t get in the endzone. There should be better options.