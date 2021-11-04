Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Indianapolis Colts tight ends Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox don’t garner a lot of attention in fantasy football as the offense is geared from the running backs and wide receivers. But they could play a significant role in the team’s Week 9 matchup against the New York Jets.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts TEs Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox

In Sunday’s overtime loss to the Tennessee Titans, Doyle scored his first touchdown of the season and had two receptions (two targets) for 12 yards. The veteran tight end produced 9.2 fantasy points, which was his second-best fantasy performance this season. As for Alie-Cox, he did not have a single catch, despite being targeted four times.

Heading into Week 8, Alie-Cox had scored a touchdown in back-to-back games and was averaging 10.6 fantasy points per game. Indy’s tight ends will now prepare to face New York’s defense, which is only allowing 9.2 fantasy points per game to tight ends.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Between the two tight ends, I would start Mo Alie-Cox, especially if you are looking for a streaming option for Week 9.