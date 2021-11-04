 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Michael Pittman Jr. start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Michael Pittman Jr. ahead of the Indianapolis Colts Week 9 matchup against the New York Jets.

By Jovan C. Alford
Michael Pittman Jr #11of the Indianapolis Colts against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Indianapolis Colts second-year wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. had another outstanding game on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Pittman has become Carson Wentz’s favorite target this season and should be frequently targeted on Thursday night.

The second-year wideout out of USC dominated the Titans’ defense on Sunday to the tune of 10 receptions (15 targets) for 86 yards and two touchdowns (30.6 fantasy points). Pittman Jr. scored 20-plus points for the second straight week and for the fourth time this season.

In the Colts’ last five games, the 6-foot-4 wide receiver has 28 receptions (37 targets) for 374 yards and four touchdowns. He’s also averaging 17.9 fantasy points per game over that time, which would be solid production for a WR1. Pittman will look to find the end zone on Thursday night against the Jets, who have only allowed five touchdowns to receivers this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Pittman is Wentz’s go-to option in the Colts’ receiving unit this season and is a must-start for Week 9.

