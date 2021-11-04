Michael Pittman Jr. start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Indianapolis Colts second-year wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. had another outstanding game on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. Pittman has become Carson Wentz’s favorite target this season and should be frequently targeted on Thursday night.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr.

The second-year wideout out of USC dominated the Titans’ defense on Sunday to the tune of 10 receptions (15 targets) for 86 yards and two touchdowns (30.6 fantasy points). Pittman Jr. scored 20-plus points for the second straight week and for the fourth time this season.

In the Colts’ last five games, the 6-foot-4 wide receiver has 28 receptions (37 targets) for 374 yards and four touchdowns. He’s also averaging 17.9 fantasy points per game over that time, which would be solid production for a WR1. Pittman will look to find the end zone on Thursday night against the Jets, who have only allowed five touchdowns to receivers this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Pittman is Wentz’s go-to option in the Colts’ receiving unit this season and is a must-start for Week 9.