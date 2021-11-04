Zach Pascal start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Zach Pascal had one of his best games this season in Week 8 Sunday against the Tennessee Titans. He’ll look to build off his performance on Thursday night against the New York Jets.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Zach Pascal

Heading into Sunday’s game against the Titans, Pascal had a combined three receptions (seven targets) for 14 yards in the previous two games. However, the veteran receiver found himself more involved in the Colts’ offense against Tennessee, recording a season-high five receptions (eight targets) for 43 yards. Despite not scoring a touchdown, Pascal still had 9.3 fantasy points, which was his third-highest performance in fantasy this season.

The Colts may look towards Pascal more often going into Thursday night’s game, especially with T.Y. Hilton leaving Sunday’s game with a head injury. If Hilton does not play, we may see more targets towards Pascal’s way.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

As of right now, I’d lean towards sitting Pascal, despite his solid performance against the Titans. The Jets’ defense has been solid against wide receivers this season, only giving up 20.7 fantasy points per game (fifth-best in the NFL).