Nyheim Hines start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Indianapolis Colts running back Nyheim Hines has not been a major factor over the last few weeks. However, he should have a favorable matchup Thursday night against the New York Jets.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts RB Nyheim Hines

After scoring a rushing touchdown in Week 3 against the Tennessee Titans, Hines has gone five straight games without scoring a touchdown. In Week 8 against those same Titans, the versatile running back only had a two-yard carry and four receptions for 22 yards. Hines is more impactful as a receiver out of the backfield, but has not received many opportunities.

To kickoff Week 9, the Colts will be going up against the Jets, who have struggled defending running backs this season. The Jets are allowing a league-high 28.7 fantasy points per game and given up the second-most receiving yards (553) to running backs this season.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If T.Y. Hilton does not play, then the Colts will need another pass catcher on Thursday night, I think Hines has value as a FLEX play.