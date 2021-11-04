Jonathan Taylor start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Indianapolis Colts second-year running back Jonathan Taylor has been one of the best running backs in the league this season. Taylor will look to continue his great season on Thursday night against the New York Jets.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts RB Jonathan Taylor

Taylor had another good outing on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans, despite suffering an overtime defeat. The second-year running back had 70 yards on 16 carries and a score, along with three receptions for 52 yards. The former Wisconsin running back produced 21.2 fantasy points, which was the fifth consecutive game he scored 20 points or more.

The 22-year-old Taylor is averaging 19.1 fantasy points per game, making him one of the premier running backs in fantasy football. Taylor has scored a rushing touchdown in five straight games and should be able to add to it against the Jets’ defense.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Taylor is a must-start heading into Week 9 as New York has given up a league-high 11 rushing touchdowns to running backs and 28.7 fantasy points per game.