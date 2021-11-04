Carson Wentz start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz struggled on Sunday against the Tennessee Titans with a couple of turnovers. He’ll look to bounce back against the New York Jets on a short week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts QB Carson Wentz

After scoring 20.3 fantasy points in Week 7 against the San Francisco 49ers, Wentz put up 18.3 fantasy points on Sunday against the Titans. In that game, the veteran quarterback completed 27-of-51 passes for 231 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. The last time Wentz threw an interception was in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Wentz wasn’t a highly regarded quarterback in fantasy football after his tumultuous 2020 season with the Philadelphia Eagles. However, the veteran quarterback he has turned it around in his first season in Indianapolis. Wentz should be able to have some success against the Jets on Thursday night as they are allowing 275.3 passing yards per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you are looking for a streaming option at quarterback, then Wentz would not be a bad option for Week 9. The Jets are giving up 17.7 fantasy points per game to quarterback this season.