Mike White start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets pulled off a stunning 34-31 upset of the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, thanks in large part to the play of quarterback ... Mike White?

You read that right. Stepping in for injured No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson, White stepped in and helped lead the Jets in a fourth-quarter comeback. He even caught the two-point conversion off a “Philly Special” to put them up by three.

With Wilson still out, White will once again get the nod when the team pays a visit to the Indianapolis Colts for Thursday Night Football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets QB Mike White

White completed 37-of-45 passes for 405 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions in the upset victory on Sunday. His 405 yards actually led all passers in the league in Week 8 on Sunday. It was a high achievement for the perennial practice squad QB formerly of USF and Western Kentucky but we’ll see how quickly defenses pick up on his tendencies as he puts out actual film.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

White was money on Sunday but what can’t be ignored is the fact that he’s thrown two interceptions in both of his appearances this year. As mentioned before, it’s only a matter of time before opposing defenses figure him out and this is still the Jets offense we’re talking about.

From a fantasy perspective, anyone picking him up off the waiver wire this week and immediately starting him is making a hasty decision based off one game. Sit him on Thursday.