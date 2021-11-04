Michael Carter start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

New York Jets running back Michael Carter has come on as both a rusher and a pass-catcher over the past few weeks and he’s firmly established himself as the clear RB1 in NYC.

The rookie from North Carolina played a huge role in the team’s 34-31 upset of the Cincinnai Bengals on Sunday. Riding high off that win, he’ll look for another impactful performance almost immediately when they travel to the Indianapolis Colts for Thursday Night Football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RB Michael Carter

Carter put up great fantasy numbers on Sunday, taking 15 carries for 77 yards and a touchdown while also catching nine of 14 targets for 95 yards. It was the best performance of his young career so far and he’s showing why the Jets drafted him in the fourth round.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

With backup quarterback Mike White once again starting in place of an injured Zach Wilson, they may want to make things easy on the backup by leaning on their top running back to handle a heavy load. Carter will once again get his touches and that’s what makes him a must start as a Flex/low-end RB2.