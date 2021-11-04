Ty Johnson start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets won their second game of the season with a 34-31 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8. New York trailed by as much as 11 in the fourth quarter, but two late-game touchdowns from Ty Johnson and Tyler Kroft gave them the edge in the end. The Jets will take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets RB Ty Johnson

Johnson had his best performance of the season in the Jets’ win with most of his production coming in the air. He caught five of his six targets for 71 yards and an important fourth-quarter touchdown. He also carried the ball four times for 15 yards. Johnson’s 19.6 fantasy points in PPR leagues surely surprised fantasy managers who had him rostered, as it’s his highest output yet this season. He’s not the go-to option in the backfield as Michael Carter saw the bulk of the action, but Johnson was active enough in the Jets’ passing game to move the needle a bit on the fantasy radar.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

It’s not likely that Johnson will put out these kinds of performances consistently, especially considering Carter will be seeing the majority of carries and rushing yards. Especially on a team that’s struggled as much as they have this year, Johnson should be on the bench in Week 9 if you have him rostered in any leagues.