Elijah Moore start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets grabbed a late-game 34-31 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8. Touchdowns in the fourth quarter from Ty Johnson and Tyler Kroft led the comeback as the Jets logged their second win of the season, improving to 2-5. They’ll take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Elijah Moore

Moore caught all six of his targets in Week 8 for 67 yards but wasn’t able to find the end zone. He also added one rushing attempt for another four yards. It turned out to be a career high game for Moore, setting new records for himself in both catches and receiving yards. His elevated performance was perhaps made possible by Corey Davis (hip) being sidelined, creating more opportunities for Moore to see extra action. With Davis still more than likely out in Week 9, it should give Moore a chance to build on that momentum from Week 8 as they take on the Colts.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Regardless of Davis’ injury status, the Jets can’t be counted on to throw for over 400 yards consistently like QB Mike White did in the win over the Bengals. Even with that impressive performance, Elijah Moore still only managed 13.1 fantasy points in PPR leagues, which most likely still won’t be enough to make fantasy managers happy with their wide receiver choice. Moore can’t be counted on to put in big performances week after week, so it’s probably best to leave him on the bench.