Jamison Crowder start or sit: Week 9 fantasy football advice

The New York Jets logged just their second win of the season with a 34-31 victory against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 8. QB Mike White threw for 405 yards in his first career start as two touchdowns in the fourth quarter completed the comeback for the Jets. New York will take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9.

Fantasy Football analysis: Jets WR Jamison Crowder

Crowder caught eight of his nine targets in the Week 8 victory for a total of 84 yards. He was considered New York’s top wideout this week as Corey Davis (hip) was still sidelined. Crowder finished second on the team in targets, catches, and receiving yards just behind running back Michael Carter. He finished with 16.4 fantasy points in PPR leagues, his second-highest total through just four games for the Jets this season. If he remains a key player in the Jets’ passing game, he could see more performances like this one in the near future especially as long as Davis is still out.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

While the Jets won’t always throw for over 400 yards in a game, Crowder is worth a start if you have him rostered for Week 9 as he should get plenty of targets sent his way.