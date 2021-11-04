2 QBs to start and 2 QBs to fade in Week 9 fantasy football

There are four teams resting their heels this week, which means you could be looking for a little help from a spot starter at the quarterback position for your fantasy football lineup. Here are a couple names worth consideration, as well as two players who you shouldn’t touch with a 10-foot pole. Good luck!

Quarterback Starts

Derek Carr, Raiders vs. Giants

Rested and fresh off a bye week, Carr and the Raiders get a nice landing spot against a Giants team coming off a short week and a disappointing loss to the Chiefs. Before a strong showing over the last two weeks, the Giants gave up 82 points over a two-game stretch. Plus, Carr is on fire. In his last outing, he completed more than 90 percent of his passes for 323 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins vs. Texans

Houston is always a good friend to opposing teams’ counting stats, and that shouldn’t change much this week against the Dolphins. Tagovailoa and the Dolphins looked terrible last week against the Bills, but the game before that he tossed four touchdowns and two the week before that. The Texans are expected to have Tyrod Taylor back at QB, which could make this a shootout between two of the league’s more feckless franchises. Oh, and there’s also the whole trade rumors subplot to this one too.

Quarterback Sits

Ryan Tannehill, Titans vs. Rams

After a rough start to the season, Tannehill had his second game with multiple touchdown throws last week against the Colts. He tossed three scores and 265 yards in that one. But it’s going to be a lot harder to work now that defenses don’t have to worry about Derrick Henry chewing up the field, and we still don’t know if Julio Jones will be back in action this week either. Throw in the fact that the Titans are taking on the Rams, and that should be all the warning you need to stay far away from Tannehill.

Matt Ryan, Falcons vs. Saints

Ryan’s been good for at least a couple touchdowns in most of his games this season, and he doesn’t throw too many interceptions either. But he had a rough outing last week against the Panthers, throwing just one score and two picks while failing to top 150 passing yards. That game was without Calvin Ridley, who the Falcons will be without indefinitely now. Ryan’s going to struggle most of the rest of the season.