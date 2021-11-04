3 RBs to start and 3 RBs to fade in Week 9 fantasy football

There are four teams on a bye this week, so you might need a little help to fill the void at running back in your fantasy football roster. Or maybe you’re just looking for an upgrade or a decent matchup. Whatever the case, here are some names to know for Week 9.

Running Back Starts

Michael Carter, Jets vs. Colts

There’s probably not much room left on the Michael Carter hype train, but if you can shove your way into a seat, now would be the time. Carter scored his third rushing touchdown in four games last week, with 77 yards on the ground and another 95 through the air. That was the second game in a row he’s had at least eight catches, making him a real asset in PPR leagues. The Colts are a tougher test, but he’s too engrained in the Jets offense to overlook now.

Boston Scott, Eagles vs. Chargers

Scott found himself in the starting spot last week for the Eagles, and he did not disappoint. He carried the ball 12 times for 60 yards and two touchdowns. He now has three touchdowns in his last two outings. And while Philadelphia also gave plenty of work to Jordan Howard and Kenny Gainwell in the blowout win over the Lions, Scott was the best of the three. He’ll face a Chargers defense that’s given up nine rushing touchdowns and the second-most rushing yards to opposing running backs this season.

Myles Gaskin, Dolphins vs. Texans

Gaskin’s one of those starting running backs who is going produce up and down fantasy totals from week to week thanks to playing on a crummy team. But with his crummy team playing an even crummier team, this is a good week to get into your lineup. Houston’s given up more yardage than any team to opposing running backs, and as a bonus, Gaskin’s getting a fair amount of catches in the passing game too.

Running Back Sits

Khalil Herbert, Bears vs. Steelers

The Bears offense is just awful to watch, with the exception of rookie running back Khalil Herbert. But he’s got a terrible matchup this week against a Pittsburgh team that’s giving opposing runners very little room to work and an average that barely tops 100 rushing yards per game.

Jeremy McNichols, Titans vs. Rams

With Adrian Peterson on board, McNichols isn’t likely to get enough of a bump in his workload to be fantasy worthy. He definitely won’t be this week against the Rams.

Carlos Hyde, Jaguars vs. Bills

Taking over for an injured James Robinson last week, Hyde finished with 72 all purpose yards against the Seahawks. His six catches were especially appealing for fantasy, but he’s going to have a hard time putting up numbers against a Bills team that’s been the best in the league at holding opposing running backs in check. And if James Robinson returns, Hyde’s not likely to see enough work anyway. P.S., if James Robinson does come back, sit him this week too.