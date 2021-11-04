2 D/STs to start and 2 D/STs to fade in Week 9 fantasy football

When setting your fantasy football lineup, you need to figure out how you are going to handle the D/ST slot. Sometimes you can get lucky enough to have a strong defense that you can roll out there week-to-week. Other times, you have to stream defenses to make sure you have an active team for your lineup. With four teams on bye this week, here are two defenses to start and two defenses to sit for your fantasy lineup.

D/ST Starts

The Dolphins' defense isn’t always the strongest, but this week they take on the Texans. The Texans offense is giving up the third-most fantasy points to opposing fantasy defenses. Even if Tyrod Taylor is able to come back this week against the Dolphins, they still have a good matchup this week. The Texans have the second-fewest yards per game on offense in the NFL. Dolphins D/ST deserves a start this year.

The Patriots' offense is going to be fine in the long term. Mac Jones looks like the real deal and they just need some solid receivers to help round out their offense. The Panthers D/ST plays the Patriots this week for the Stephon Gilmore revenge game. The Panthers are subject to getting burned by tight ends, but I think their defense is able to handle Mac Jones and contain this offense this week.

D/ST Sits

The 49ers are usually a decent option to roll out there when streaming defenses. That is not going to be the case against the Arizona Cardinals if quarterback Kyler Murray is healthy and active. Disregard this if the backup is in there, but Murray is an enigma that is tough to solve on a regular basis. The Cardinals offense has been giving up the eighth-fewest fantasy points to opposing D/STs so look elsewhere this week.

The Browns have a scary defense between Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, their young linebackers and their cornerback depth. That being said, the Bengals offense has been clicking so far this year and they are putting up yards at a premium. Even with the big names of the Browns defense, the Bengals offense has been good enough on a hot streak that I wouldn’t trust the Browns defense this week.