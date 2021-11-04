Best DFS lineup strategy for Jets-Colts on Thursday night

The Colts are coming off a tough loss to the division leading Tennessee Titans, but are still in the hunt for a playoff spot. The injury to Derrick Henry may give them some life in the AFC South as well.

The Jets are coming off a big upset victory over the Bengals with their backup quarterback Mike White at the helm. But they still aren’t a team destined for a playoff run or even a .500 finish. But, White gave them a spark last week and we’ll see if he can keep up the strong play this week.

Injuries

Corey Davis, WR, Titans — Davis is doubtful and likely out this week.

T.Y. Hilton, WR, Colts — Out due to concussion.

Captain’s Chair

Jonathan Taylor, RB, Colts

Taylor is easily the best offensive player going in this game. He can beat you on the ground and through the air and the Colts are willing to use him, especially in games against weaker teams like the Jets. The Jets run defense isn’t awful on a per play basis, but they’ve given up the most rushing touchdowns in the league. I expect Taylor to secure one or two tonight.

Michael Pittman, WR, Colts

Pittman has been on a tear with four touchdowns in his last four games. He and Carson Wentz appear to be playing well together tight now and T.Y. Hilton is out while no other receiver has really stepped up for the Colts

Value Plays

Elijah Moore, WR, Jets — $6,200

Moore caught all six of his targets from White last week and with Corey Davis likely out, I expect another decent workload for the rookie in a game they should be trailing.

Colts D/ST— $5,000

How good is Mike White? He played well last week, but was very much a check down quarterback for much of the game. I like the Colts to be able to learn from his two games so far and put him in tougher situations than he’s been.