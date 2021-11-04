Breaking down NFL betting splits for Week 9 TNF matchup: Jets vs. Colts

To begin Week 9 in the NFL, we have the New York Jets traveling to Lucas Oil Stadium to play the Indianapolis Colts for Thursday night football. The Jets (2-5) snapped their two game losing skid last week with a hard fought 34-31 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. The Colts (3-5) are looking to get back into the win column after they lost 34-31 in overtime to the Tennessee Titans.

Can the Jets pull off another upset win with Mike White under center? Or will Jonathan Taylor lead the Colts to win in primetime? Odds and splits below are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jets vs. Colts, Week 9 betting splits

Betting the spread: The Colts are 10-point favorites. 56% of the handle and 63% of bets are being placed on the Jets to cover.

Is the public right? After getting demolished by the Patriots on the road in Week 7, the Jets showed some life in Week 8 with their three-point win over the Bengals. New York’s defense held Joe Mixon in check, while the offense saw Mike White throw for 405 yards and rookie running back Michael Carter have 172 yards of total offense. It was a hell of a win from the Jets, but something that we should not expect on a consistent basis.

New York has yet to win a road game this season as they are 0-5 and 0-5 ATS in their last five road games. The Jets’ defense is allowing 31.5 points per game on the road this season, which won’t win you many games in the NFL.

As for the Colts, they are 4-1 ATS in their last five games and 3-1 ATS this season after a loss. Indianapolis has been playing better football as of late, scoring 30-plus points in their last three games. However, it’s tough to trust the Colts in this spot to win by double digits, especially if turnover issues occur. The public is on the wrong side with Indy to cover.

Betting the over/under: The point total is installed at 45.5. 63% of the handle and 62% of bets are being placed on the OVER.

Is the public right? Both teams have been surprisingly profitable with the over this season. The Colts have an over record of 5-3, with the over hitting at 62.5%, while the Jets are not too far behind with their over record at 4-3 and hitting at 57.1%. We know that Carson Wentz and the Colts’ offense can put up points, while New York’s offense has scored 20 points or more in three out of four games. The public has it right with the over.

Betting the moneyline: The Colts are home favorites with moneyline odds at -525. Moneyline odds for the Jets are at +385. 73% of the handle and 78% of bets are being placed on the Colts to win.

Is the public right? If the Jets were to pull the upset again in back-to-back weeks, it would be incredible. However, I don’t think that will happen. The Colts will make sure to get the ball to Jonathan Taylor, which should set up Wentz in the passing game. If he does not have any major turnovers, then Indy should bounce back with the win.

