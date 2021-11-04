 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Breaking down betting odds for Friday’s Lucas Oil 150 truck race

We go over the odds for this Friday’s Lucas Oil 150 race — the NASCAR Truck Series Championship race — at the Phoenix Race.

Drew Dollar, driver of the #51 HYTE Toyota, and Ben Rhodes, driver of the #99 Bombardier LearJet 75 Toyota, race during the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Talladega Superspeedway on October 02, 2021 in Talladega, Alabama. Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images

The NASCAR season will come to a close this weekend with a bang, as the Truck Series, Xfinity Series and Cup Series prepare to crown their champions. The Truck Series Championship race, the Lucas Oil 150, will jump-start the events at the Phoenix Raceway on Friday at 8 p.m. ET. Qualifying will take place at 5:05 p.m. ET to determine race order. You can watch both events on FS1.

The Truck Series Championship finalists, Zane Smith, Ben Rhodes, Matt Crofton, and John H. Nemechek, all enter this race with a fresh slate of 4000 points. Nemechek is the favorite to win the race, with odds at +250. Sheldon Creed is the only racer with minus odds to finish in the top-five that didn’t qualify for the final round of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Friday’s Lucas Oil 150 race at the Phoenix Raceway.

2021 Lucas Oil 150, odds

Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5
Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5
John Hunter Nemechek +250 -140 -350
Sheldon Creed +500 +140 -180
Zane Smith +650 +180 -135
Ben Rhodes +700 +200 -130
Matt Crafton +800 +230 -115
Todd Gilliland +1000 +250 +110
Chandler Smith +1400 +350 +150
Stewart Friesen +1500 +400 +160
Christian Eckes +2200 +550 +220
Johnny Sauter +2500 +700 +240
Austin Hill +2500 +700 +240
Carson Hocevar +2500 +700 +240
Grant Enfinger +2800 +800 +300
Tyler Ankrum +3000 +850 +330
Ty Dillon +4000 +1000 +400
Drew Dollar +4000 +1000 +400
Derek Kraus +6000 +1600 +600
Tanner Gray +7000 +2000 +700
Chase Purdy +7000 +2000 +700
Jack Wood +7000 +2000 +700
Ryan Truex +10000 +3000 +1100
Hailie Deegan +15000 +4000 +1500
Jordan Anderson +20000 +5000 +2000
Tate Fogleman +20000 +5000 +2000
Austin Wayne Self +20000 +5000 +2000
Kris Wright +25000 +7000 +2500
Danny Bohn +30000 +8000 +3000
Dawson Cram +30000 +8000 +3000
Tyler Hill +30000 +8000 +3000
Dean Thompson +30000 +8000 +3000
Corey Roper +50000 +14000 +5000
Lawless Alan +50000 +14000 +5000
Spencer Davis +50000 +14000 +5000
Will Rodgers +50000 +14000 +5000
Norm Benning +100000 +30000 +10000
Jennifer Jo Cobb +100000 +30000 +10000
Spencer Boyd +100000 +30000 +10000
Willie Allen +100000 +30000 +10000
Todd Peck +100000 +30000 +10000

