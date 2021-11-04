Breaking down betting odds for Friday’s Lucas Oil 150 truck race

The NASCAR season will come to a close this weekend with a bang, as the Truck Series, Xfinity Series and Cup Series prepare to crown their champions. The Truck Series Championship race, the Lucas Oil 150, will jump-start the events at the Phoenix Raceway on Friday at 8 p.m. ET. Qualifying will take place at 5:05 p.m. ET to determine race order. You can watch both events on FS1.
The Truck Series Championship finalists, Zane Smith, Ben Rhodes, Matt Crofton, and John H. Nemechek, all enter this race with a fresh slate of 4000 points. Nemechek is the favorite to win the race, with odds at +250. Sheldon Creed is the only racer with minus odds to finish in the top-five that didn’t qualify for the final round of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs.
Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Friday’s Lucas Oil 150 race at the Phoenix Raceway.
2021 Lucas Oil 150, odds
|Driver
|Winner
|Top 3
|Top 5
|John Hunter Nemechek
|+250
|-140
|-350
|Sheldon Creed
|+500
|+140
|-180
|Zane Smith
|+650
|+180
|-135
|Ben Rhodes
|+700
|+200
|-130
|Matt Crafton
|+800
|+230
|-115
|Todd Gilliland
|+1000
|+250
|+110
|Chandler Smith
|+1400
|+350
|+150
|Stewart Friesen
|+1500
|+400
|+160
|Christian Eckes
|+2200
|+550
|+220
|Johnny Sauter
|+2500
|+700
|+240
|Austin Hill
|+2500
|+700
|+240
|Carson Hocevar
|+2500
|+700
|+240
|Grant Enfinger
|+2800
|+800
|+300
|Tyler Ankrum
|+3000
|+850
|+330
|Ty Dillon
|+4000
|+1000
|+400
|Drew Dollar
|+4000
|+1000
|+400
|Derek Kraus
|+6000
|+1600
|+600
|Tanner Gray
|+7000
|+2000
|+700
|Chase Purdy
|+7000
|+2000
|+700
|Jack Wood
|+7000
|+2000
|+700
|Ryan Truex
|+10000
|+3000
|+1100
|Hailie Deegan
|+15000
|+4000
|+1500
|Jordan Anderson
|+20000
|+5000
|+2000
|Tate Fogleman
|+20000
|+5000
|+2000
|Austin Wayne Self
|+20000
|+5000
|+2000
|Kris Wright
|+25000
|+7000
|+2500
|Danny Bohn
|+30000
|+8000
|+3000
|Dawson Cram
|+30000
|+8000
|+3000
|Tyler Hill
|+30000
|+8000
|+3000
|Dean Thompson
|+30000
|+8000
|+3000
|Corey Roper
|+50000
|+14000
|+5000
|Lawless Alan
|+50000
|+14000
|+5000
|Spencer Davis
|+50000
|+14000
|+5000
|Will Rodgers
|+50000
|+14000
|+5000
|Norm Benning
|+100000
|+30000
|+10000
|Jennifer Jo Cobb
|+100000
|+30000
|+10000
|Spencer Boyd
|+100000
|+30000
|+10000
|Willie Allen
|+100000
|+30000
|+10000
|Todd Peck
|+100000
|+30000
|+10000
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.