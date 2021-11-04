Breaking down betting odds for Friday’s Lucas Oil 150 truck race

The NASCAR season will come to a close this weekend with a bang, as the Truck Series, Xfinity Series and Cup Series prepare to crown their champions. The Truck Series Championship race, the Lucas Oil 150, will jump-start the events at the Phoenix Raceway on Friday at 8 p.m. ET. Qualifying will take place at 5:05 p.m. ET to determine race order. You can watch both events on FS1.

The Truck Series Championship finalists, Zane Smith, Ben Rhodes, Matt Crofton, and John H. Nemechek, all enter this race with a fresh slate of 4000 points. Nemechek is the favorite to win the race, with odds at +250. Sheldon Creed is the only racer with minus odds to finish in the top-five that didn’t qualify for the final round of the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series Playoffs.

Here are the odds for all the drivers competing in Friday’s Lucas Oil 150 race at the Phoenix Raceway.

2021 Lucas Oil 150, odds Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 John Hunter Nemechek +250 -140 -350 Sheldon Creed +500 +140 -180 Zane Smith +650 +180 -135 Ben Rhodes +700 +200 -130 Matt Crafton +800 +230 -115 Todd Gilliland +1000 +250 +110 Chandler Smith +1400 +350 +150 Stewart Friesen +1500 +400 +160 Christian Eckes +2200 +550 +220 Johnny Sauter +2500 +700 +240 Austin Hill +2500 +700 +240 Carson Hocevar +2500 +700 +240 Grant Enfinger +2800 +800 +300 Tyler Ankrum +3000 +850 +330 Ty Dillon +4000 +1000 +400 Drew Dollar +4000 +1000 +400 Derek Kraus +6000 +1600 +600 Tanner Gray +7000 +2000 +700 Chase Purdy +7000 +2000 +700 Jack Wood +7000 +2000 +700 Ryan Truex +10000 +3000 +1100 Hailie Deegan +15000 +4000 +1500 Jordan Anderson +20000 +5000 +2000 Tate Fogleman +20000 +5000 +2000 Austin Wayne Self +20000 +5000 +2000 Kris Wright +25000 +7000 +2500 Danny Bohn +30000 +8000 +3000 Dawson Cram +30000 +8000 +3000 Tyler Hill +30000 +8000 +3000 Dean Thompson +30000 +8000 +3000 Corey Roper +50000 +14000 +5000 Lawless Alan +50000 +14000 +5000 Spencer Davis +50000 +14000 +5000 Will Rodgers +50000 +14000 +5000 Norm Benning +100000 +30000 +10000 Jennifer Jo Cobb +100000 +30000 +10000 Spencer Boyd +100000 +30000 +10000 Willie Allen +100000 +30000 +10000 Todd Peck +100000 +30000 +10000

