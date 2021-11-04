Breaking down betting lines for 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship race

It’s an eventful weekend for NASCAR, as the Truck Series, Xfinity Series and Cup Series are set to wrap with their championship races. The Xfinity Series will run qualifying on Saturday at 5:35 p.m. ET ahead of the race at 8:30 p.m. ET, which will air on NBC Sports. The four drivers in the Championship 4 are Noah Gragson, Austin Cindric, Daniel Hemric, and A.J. Allmendinger.

John H. Nemechek is a popular name over on DraftKings Sportsbook this week, with the second-best odds to win the Xfinity Series Championship race. He’s also the odds-on favorite to win the NASCAR Truck series Lucas Oil 150 on Friday night. Cindric remains the favorite to win Saturday’s race at +350. Allmendinger and Gragson are each +450 and Hemric is +500.

It’s possible that odds will shift after qualifying for the Xfinity Series Championship, but here’s a look at how oddsmakers are projecting Saturday’s race as of Thursday afternoon.

2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship, full list of odds

2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship, full list of odds Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 Driver Winner Top 3 Top 5 Austin Cindric +350 +100 -220 John Hunter Nemechek +380 +110 -210 A.J. Allmendinger +450 +120 -180 Noah Gragson +450 +120 -180 Daniel Hemric +500 +130 -155 Justin Allgaier +800 +150 +100 Harrison Burton +1500 +250 +150 Justin Haley +2000 +450 +200 Brandon Jones +2000 +450 +200 Sam Mayer +3000 +550 +300 Brett Moffitt +6000 +1000 +500 Jeb Burton +6000 +1000 +500 Riley Herbst +6000 +1000 +500 Michael Annett +7000 +1200 +800 Sheldon Creed +7000 +1200 +800 Myatt Snider +10000 +2000 +1000 Ryan Sieg +13000 +3000 +1500 Jeremy Clements +13000 +3500 +1500 Sage Karam +15000 +4000 +1800 Brandon Brown +15000 +4000 +1800 Dylan Lupton +20000 +5000 +2500 Alex Labbe +20000 +5000 +2000 Jade Buford +20000 +5000 +2000 Blaine Perkins +25000 +7000 +3000 Tommy Joe Martins +25000 +7000 +3000 Josh Williams +25000 +7000 +3000 J.J. Yeley +30000 +8000 +3500 Gray Gaulding +30000 +8000 +3500 Landon Cassill +30000 +8000 +3500 Stefan Parsons +30000 +8000 +3500 Kyle Weatherman +40000 +10000 +5000 Joey Gase +40000 +10000 +5000 Bayley Currey +40000 +10000 +5000 Jeffrey Earnhardt +50000 +14000 +6000 Timmy Hill +50000 +14000 +6000 David Starr +50000 +14000 +6000 Ryan Vargas +50000 +14000 +6000 Joe Graf Jr. +100000 +30000 +13000 Spencer Boyd +100000 +30000 +13000 Matt Mills +100000 +30000 +13000 Kyle Sieg +100000 +30000 +13000 Stephen Leicht +100000 +30000 +13000

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.