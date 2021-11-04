 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Breaking down betting lines for 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship race

We go over the betting odds for the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship race at the Phoenix Raceway.

Noah Gragson, driver of the #9 Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber/BRCC Chevrolet, celebrates in the Ruoff Mortgage victory lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Dead on Tools 250 at Martinsville Speedway on October 30, 2021 in Martinsville, Virginia. Photo by Logan Riely/Getty Images

It’s an eventful weekend for NASCAR, as the Truck Series, Xfinity Series and Cup Series are set to wrap with their championship races. The Xfinity Series will run qualifying on Saturday at 5:35 p.m. ET ahead of the race at 8:30 p.m. ET, which will air on NBC Sports. The four drivers in the Championship 4 are Noah Gragson, Austin Cindric, Daniel Hemric, and A.J. Allmendinger.

John H. Nemechek is a popular name over on DraftKings Sportsbook this week, with the second-best odds to win the Xfinity Series Championship race. He’s also the odds-on favorite to win the NASCAR Truck series Lucas Oil 150 on Friday night. Cindric remains the favorite to win Saturday’s race at +350. Allmendinger and Gragson are each +450 and Hemric is +500.

It’s possible that odds will shift after qualifying for the Xfinity Series Championship, but here’s a look at how oddsmakers are projecting Saturday’s race as of Thursday afternoon.

2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship, full list of odds

Austin Cindric +350 +100 -220
John Hunter Nemechek +380 +110 -210
A.J. Allmendinger +450 +120 -180
Noah Gragson +450 +120 -180
Daniel Hemric +500 +130 -155
Justin Allgaier +800 +150 +100
Harrison Burton +1500 +250 +150
Justin Haley +2000 +450 +200
Brandon Jones +2000 +450 +200
Sam Mayer +3000 +550 +300
Brett Moffitt +6000 +1000 +500
Jeb Burton +6000 +1000 +500
Riley Herbst +6000 +1000 +500
Michael Annett +7000 +1200 +800
Sheldon Creed +7000 +1200 +800
Myatt Snider +10000 +2000 +1000
Ryan Sieg +13000 +3000 +1500
Jeremy Clements +13000 +3500 +1500
Sage Karam +15000 +4000 +1800
Brandon Brown +15000 +4000 +1800
Dylan Lupton +20000 +5000 +2500
Alex Labbe +20000 +5000 +2000
Jade Buford +20000 +5000 +2000
Blaine Perkins +25000 +7000 +3000
Tommy Joe Martins +25000 +7000 +3000
Josh Williams +25000 +7000 +3000
J.J. Yeley +30000 +8000 +3500
Gray Gaulding +30000 +8000 +3500
Landon Cassill +30000 +8000 +3500
Stefan Parsons +30000 +8000 +3500
Kyle Weatherman +40000 +10000 +5000
Joey Gase +40000 +10000 +5000
Bayley Currey +40000 +10000 +5000
Jeffrey Earnhardt +50000 +14000 +6000
Timmy Hill +50000 +14000 +6000
David Starr +50000 +14000 +6000
Ryan Vargas +50000 +14000 +6000
Joe Graf Jr. +100000 +30000 +13000
Spencer Boyd +100000 +30000 +13000
Matt Mills +100000 +30000 +13000
Kyle Sieg +100000 +30000 +13000
Stephen Leicht +100000 +30000 +13000

