Breaking down betting lines for 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship race

It’s an eventful weekend for NASCAR, as the Truck Series, Xfinity Series and Cup Series are set to wrap with their championship races. The Xfinity Series will run qualifying on Saturday at 5:35 p.m. ET ahead of the race at 8:30 p.m. ET, which will air on NBC Sports. The four drivers in the Championship 4 are Noah Gragson, Austin Cindric, Daniel Hemric, and A.J. Allmendinger.
John H. Nemechek is a popular name over on DraftKings Sportsbook this week, with the second-best odds to win the Xfinity Series Championship race. He’s also the odds-on favorite to win the NASCAR Truck series Lucas Oil 150 on Friday night. Cindric remains the favorite to win Saturday’s race at +350. Allmendinger and Gragson are each +450 and Hemric is +500.
It’s possible that odds will shift after qualifying for the Xfinity Series Championship, but here’s a look at how oddsmakers are projecting Saturday’s race as of Thursday afternoon.
2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series Championship, full list of odds
|Driver
|Winner
|Top 3
|Top 5
|Driver
|Winner
|Top 3
|Top 5
|Austin Cindric
|+350
|+100
|-220
|John Hunter Nemechek
|+380
|+110
|-210
|A.J. Allmendinger
|+450
|+120
|-180
|Noah Gragson
|+450
|+120
|-180
|Daniel Hemric
|+500
|+130
|-155
|Justin Allgaier
|+800
|+150
|+100
|Harrison Burton
|+1500
|+250
|+150
|Justin Haley
|+2000
|+450
|+200
|Brandon Jones
|+2000
|+450
|+200
|Sam Mayer
|+3000
|+550
|+300
|Brett Moffitt
|+6000
|+1000
|+500
|Jeb Burton
|+6000
|+1000
|+500
|Riley Herbst
|+6000
|+1000
|+500
|Michael Annett
|+7000
|+1200
|+800
|Sheldon Creed
|+7000
|+1200
|+800
|Myatt Snider
|+10000
|+2000
|+1000
|Ryan Sieg
|+13000
|+3000
|+1500
|Jeremy Clements
|+13000
|+3500
|+1500
|Sage Karam
|+15000
|+4000
|+1800
|Brandon Brown
|+15000
|+4000
|+1800
|Dylan Lupton
|+20000
|+5000
|+2500
|Alex Labbe
|+20000
|+5000
|+2000
|Jade Buford
|+20000
|+5000
|+2000
|Blaine Perkins
|+25000
|+7000
|+3000
|Tommy Joe Martins
|+25000
|+7000
|+3000
|Josh Williams
|+25000
|+7000
|+3000
|J.J. Yeley
|+30000
|+8000
|+3500
|Gray Gaulding
|+30000
|+8000
|+3500
|Landon Cassill
|+30000
|+8000
|+3500
|Stefan Parsons
|+30000
|+8000
|+3500
|Kyle Weatherman
|+40000
|+10000
|+5000
|Joey Gase
|+40000
|+10000
|+5000
|Bayley Currey
|+40000
|+10000
|+5000
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|+50000
|+14000
|+6000
|Timmy Hill
|+50000
|+14000
|+6000
|David Starr
|+50000
|+14000
|+6000
|Ryan Vargas
|+50000
|+14000
|+6000
|Joe Graf Jr.
|+100000
|+30000
|+13000
|Spencer Boyd
|+100000
|+30000
|+13000
|Matt Mills
|+100000
|+30000
|+13000
|Kyle Sieg
|+100000
|+30000
|+13000
|Stephen Leicht
|+100000
|+30000
|+13000
