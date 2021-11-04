Full list of tee times for Round 2 of World Wide Technology Championship

The PGA Tour is in Mexico’s Riviera Maya this week for the 2021 World Wide Technology Championship at the El Camaleón Golf Course.

The second day of the tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 6:55 a.m. ET. You can watch Round 2 of the World Wide Technology Championship on Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. That time change will shift to 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. this weekend, also on the Golf Channel.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the World Wide Technology Championship on Friday. The featured groups on Friday include the trios of Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, and Sergio Garcia at 7:39 a.m. Viktor Hovland, Lucas Herbert, and Patrick Reed are right behind them at 7:50 a.m.

Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau, and Billy Horschel lead the afternoon featured groups at 12:19 p.m., with Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, and Joaquin Niemann right behind them at 12:30 p.m.