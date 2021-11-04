Full list of tee times for Round 2 of World Wide Technology Championship

The PGA Tour is in Mexico’s Riviera Maya this week for the 2021 World Wide Technology Championship at the El Camaleón Golf Course.
The second day of the tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 6:55 a.m. ET. You can watch Round 2 of the World Wide Technology Championship on Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. That time change will shift to 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. this weekend, also on the Golf Channel.
Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the World Wide Technology Championship on Friday. The featured groups on Friday include the trios of Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, and Sergio Garcia at 7:39 a.m. Viktor Hovland, Lucas Herbert, and Patrick Reed are right behind them at 7:50 a.m.
Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau, and Billy Horschel lead the afternoon featured groups at 12:19 p.m., with Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, and Joaquin Niemann right behind them at 12:30 p.m.
2021 World Wide Technology Championship, Round 2 tee times
|Time (ET)
|Tee
|Golfer 1
|Golfer 2
|Goifer 3
|6:55 AM
|Tee #10
|Brendan Steele
|Brian Stuard
|Alex Noren
|6:55 AM
|Tee #1
|Jhonattan Vegas
|Russell Henley
|Hank Lebioda
|7:06 AM
|Tee #10
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|Doc Redman
|Sepp Straka
|7:06 AM
|Tee #1
|Brian Harman
|Charl Schwartzel
|Denny McCarthy
|7:17 AM
|Tee #10
|Bill Haas
|Nick Watney
|Anirban Lahiri
|7:17 AM
|Tee #1
|Brice Garnett
|Sam Ryder
|Doug Ghim
|7:28 AM
|Tee #10
|Nick Taylor
|J.T. Poston
|Francesco Molinari
|7:28 AM
|Tee #1
|Dylan Frittelli
|Martin Trainer
|Luke Donald
|7:39 AM
|Tee #10
|Abraham Ancer
|Carlos Ortiz
|Sergio Garcia
|7:39 AM
|Tee #1
|Michael Thompson
|Sung Kang
|Zach Johnson
|7:50 AM
|Tee #10
|Lucas Herbert
|Patrick Reed
|Viktor Hovland
|7:50 AM
|Tee #1
|Brian Gay
|Gary Woodland
|Keith Mitchell
|8:01 AM
|Tee #10
|Brendon Todd
|Patton Kizzire
|Pat Perez
|8:01 AM
|Tee #1
|Richy Werenski
|C.T. Pan
|Brandt Snedeker
|8:12 AM
|Tee #10
|Kevin Streelman
|John Huh
|Adam Schenk
|8:12 AM
|Tee #1
|Kyle Stanley
|Adam Hadwin
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|8:23 AM
|Tee #10
|Keegan Bradley
|Scott Stallings
|Talor Gooch
|8:23 AM
|Tee #1
|Scott Piercy
|Cameron Tringale
|Kelly Kraft
|8:34 AM
|Tee #10
|Taylor Pendrith
|Greyson Sigg
|Eugenio Chacarra
|8:34 AM
|Tee #1
|Trey Mullinax
|Aaron Rai
|Andrew Novak
|8:45 AM
|Tee #10
|Thomas Detry
|JD Fernandez
|Juan Carlos Benitez
|8:45 AM
|Tee #1
|Roberto Díaz
|Willie Mack III
|Braden Thornberry
|11:35 AM
|Tee #10
|Troy Merritt
|Will Zalatoris
|Roger Sloan
|11:35 AM
|Tee #1
|Jonas Blixt
|Danny Lee
|Chris Kirk
|11:46 AM
|Tee #10
|Ryan Moore
|Rory Sabbatini
|Patrick Rodgers
|11:46 AM
|Tee #1
|Ian Poulter
|James Hahn
|Harold Varner III
|11:57 AM
|Tee #10
|Aaron Wise
|Peter Malnati
|Scottie Scheffler
|11:57 AM
|Tee #1
|Andrew Putnam
|Camilo Villegas
|Tom Hoge
|12:08 PM
|Tee #10
|Andrew Landry
|Chez Reavie
|Kevin Tway
|12:08 PM
|Tee #1
|Joel Dahmen
|Nate Lashley
|Charles Howell III
|12:19 PM
|Tee #10
|Ryan Palmer
|Jimmy Walker
|Danny Willett
|12:19 PM
|Tee #1
|Tony Finau
|Billy Horschel
|Brooks Koepka
|12:30 PM
|Tee #10
|Martin Laird
|Tyrrell Hatton
|Shane Lowry
|12:30 PM
|Tee #1
|Justin Thomas
|Joaquin Niemann
|Rickie Fowler
|12:41 PM
|Tee #10
|Seamus Power
|Hudson Swafford
|Tyler Duncan
|12:41 PM
|Tee #1
|Graeme McDowell
|Matt Kuchar
|Charley Hoffman
|12:52 PM
|Tee #10
|Garrick Higgo
|Adam Long
|Henrik Stenson
|12:52 PM
|Tee #1
|Matt Jones
|Matthew Wolff
|Justin Rose
|1:03 PM
|Tee #10
|Russell Knox
|J.J. Spaun
|Kramer Hickok
|1:03 PM
|Tee #1
|Emiliano Grillo
|Maverick McNealy
|Stephan Jaeger
|1:14 PM
|Tee #10
|Luke List
|Henrik Norlander
|Joseph Bramlett
|1:14 PM
|Tee #1
|Adam Svensson
|Davis Riley
|Guido Migliozzi
|1:25 PM
|Tee #10
|Vincent Whaley
|David Lipsky
|Samuel Del Val
|1:25 PM
|Tee #1
|Mito Pereira
|Curtis Thompson
|Camilo Aguado