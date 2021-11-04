 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Full list of tee times for Round 2 of World Wide Technology Championship

The second round of the 2021 World Wide Technology Championship tees off at 6:55 a.m. ET on Friday at the El Camaleón Golf Course in Riviera Maya. We have a full list of tee times, including the featured groups.

By DKNation Staff
Viktor Hovland of Norway plays his shot from the eighth tee during the final round of THE CJ CUP @ SUMMIT at The Summit Club on October 17, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The PGA Tour is in Mexico’s Riviera Maya this week for the 2021 World Wide Technology Championship at the El Camaleón Golf Course.

The second day of the tournament gets underway on Friday with tee times starting at 6:55 a.m. ET. You can watch Round 2 of the World Wide Technology Championship on Friday from 3 to 6 p.m. ET on the Golf Channel. That time change will shift to 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. this weekend, also on the Golf Channel.

Below is a full list of tee times for Round 2 of the World Wide Technology Championship on Friday. The featured groups on Friday include the trios of Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, and Sergio Garcia at 7:39 a.m. Viktor Hovland, Lucas Herbert, and Patrick Reed are right behind them at 7:50 a.m.

Brooks Koepka, Tony Finau, and Billy Horschel lead the afternoon featured groups at 12:19 p.m., with Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, and Joaquin Niemann right behind them at 12:30 p.m.

2021 World Wide Technology Championship, Round 2 tee times

Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Goifer 3
Time (ET) Tee Golfer 1 Golfer 2 Goifer 3
6:55 AM Tee #10 Brendan Steele Brian Stuard Alex Noren
6:55 AM Tee #1 Jhonattan Vegas Russell Henley Hank Lebioda
7:06 AM Tee #10 Matt Fitzpatrick Doc Redman Sepp Straka
7:06 AM Tee #1 Brian Harman Charl Schwartzel Denny McCarthy
7:17 AM Tee #10 Bill Haas Nick Watney Anirban Lahiri
7:17 AM Tee #1 Brice Garnett Sam Ryder Doug Ghim
7:28 AM Tee #10 Nick Taylor J.T. Poston Francesco Molinari
7:28 AM Tee #1 Dylan Frittelli Martin Trainer Luke Donald
7:39 AM Tee #10 Abraham Ancer Carlos Ortiz Sergio Garcia
7:39 AM Tee #1 Michael Thompson Sung Kang Zach Johnson
7:50 AM Tee #10 Lucas Herbert Patrick Reed Viktor Hovland
7:50 AM Tee #1 Brian Gay Gary Woodland Keith Mitchell
8:01 AM Tee #10 Brendon Todd Patton Kizzire Pat Perez
8:01 AM Tee #1 Richy Werenski C.T. Pan Brandt Snedeker
8:12 AM Tee #10 Kevin Streelman John Huh Adam Schenk
8:12 AM Tee #1 Kyle Stanley Adam Hadwin Christiaan Bezuidenhout
8:23 AM Tee #10 Keegan Bradley Scott Stallings Talor Gooch
8:23 AM Tee #1 Scott Piercy Cameron Tringale Kelly Kraft
8:34 AM Tee #10 Taylor Pendrith Greyson Sigg Eugenio Chacarra
8:34 AM Tee #1 Trey Mullinax Aaron Rai Andrew Novak
8:45 AM Tee #10 Thomas Detry JD Fernandez Juan Carlos Benitez
8:45 AM Tee #1 Roberto Díaz Willie Mack III Braden Thornberry
11:35 AM Tee #10 Troy Merritt Will Zalatoris Roger Sloan
11:35 AM Tee #1 Jonas Blixt Danny Lee Chris Kirk
11:46 AM Tee #10 Ryan Moore Rory Sabbatini Patrick Rodgers
11:46 AM Tee #1 Ian Poulter James Hahn Harold Varner III
11:57 AM Tee #10 Aaron Wise Peter Malnati Scottie Scheffler
11:57 AM Tee #1 Andrew Putnam Camilo Villegas Tom Hoge
12:08 PM Tee #10 Andrew Landry Chez Reavie Kevin Tway
12:08 PM Tee #1 Joel Dahmen Nate Lashley Charles Howell III
12:19 PM Tee #10 Ryan Palmer Jimmy Walker Danny Willett
12:19 PM Tee #1 Tony Finau Billy Horschel Brooks Koepka
12:30 PM Tee #10 Martin Laird Tyrrell Hatton Shane Lowry
12:30 PM Tee #1 Justin Thomas Joaquin Niemann Rickie Fowler
12:41 PM Tee #10 Seamus Power Hudson Swafford Tyler Duncan
12:41 PM Tee #1 Graeme McDowell Matt Kuchar Charley Hoffman
12:52 PM Tee #10 Garrick Higgo Adam Long Henrik Stenson
12:52 PM Tee #1 Matt Jones Matthew Wolff Justin Rose
1:03 PM Tee #10 Russell Knox J.J. Spaun Kramer Hickok
1:03 PM Tee #1 Emiliano Grillo Maverick McNealy Stephan Jaeger
1:14 PM Tee #10 Luke List Henrik Norlander Joseph Bramlett
1:14 PM Tee #1 Adam Svensson Davis Riley Guido Migliozzi
1:25 PM Tee #10 Vincent Whaley David Lipsky Samuel Del Val
1:25 PM Tee #1 Mito Pereira Curtis Thompson Camilo Aguado

