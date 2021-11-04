Full list of Week 9 straight-up picks with confidence levels

Week 9 is upon us and we’re back with straight up picks. We go a step beyond straight-up winner picks, offering up confidence levels — high, medium, low, and no. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicate a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win.

Last week, I went 9-6, spread fairly evenly across the confidence levels. I went 2-1 on high confidence picks, 4-3 on medium, 3-1 on low, and 0-1 on no confidence. The big bust was the Jets upsetting the Bengals. I’m sure someone was picking the Jets, but I can’t imagine there were many such people. So, I don’t feel so bad!

On to the picks. The number in parenthesis is the overall record this season for the confidence level.

High confidence (25-5)

Colts over Jets

Bills over Jaguars

Medium confidence (26-16)

Cowboys over Broncos

Ravens over Vikings

Chargers over Eagles

Chiefs over Packers

Rams over Titans

Steelers over Bears

Low confidence (14-21)

Panthers over Patriots***

Bengals over Browns

Dolphins over Texans

49ers over Cardinals***

No confidence (4-11)

Falcons over Saints***

Giants over Raiders***

