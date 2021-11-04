Full list of Week 9 straight-up picks with confidence levels

Week 9 is upon us and we’re back with straight up picks. We go a step beyond straight-up winner picks, offering up confidence levels — high, medium, low, and no. A game with three asterisks (***) after it indicate a game where I’m picking the betting underdog to get the win.
Last week, I went 9-6, spread fairly evenly across the confidence levels. I went 2-1 on high confidence picks, 4-3 on medium, 3-1 on low, and 0-1 on no confidence. The big bust was the Jets upsetting the Bengals. I’m sure someone was picking the Jets, but I can’t imagine there were many such people. So, I don’t feel so bad!
On to the picks. The number in parenthesis is the overall record this season for the confidence level.
High confidence (25-5)
Colts over Jets
Bills over Jaguars
Medium confidence (26-16)
Cowboys over Broncos
Ravens over Vikings
Chargers over Eagles
Chiefs over Packers
Rams over Titans
Steelers over Bears
Low confidence (14-21)
Panthers over Patriots***
Bengals over Browns
Dolphins over Texans
49ers over Cardinals***
No confidence (4-11)
Falcons over Saints***
Giants over Raiders***
