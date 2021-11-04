Jets vs. Colts game picks, best bets for Week 9 NFL season

Mike White, the greatest quarterback in the modern history of the New York Jets will make his second start this week when the Jets take on the Indianapolis Colts in a Thursday night showdown. White helped the Jets pull off one of the biggest upsets of the season last week, beating the Cincinnati Bengals. Can he strike gold twice in a row with a win over the Colts, or will the Jets get back to suffering their usual fate? Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET.

Here, we’ll take a look at our picks for best bets for the Jets-Colts in Week 9 of the NFL season. Odds come via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jets vs. Colts Week 9 odds

Spread: Colts -10

Point total: 46.5

Moneyline: Colts -510, Jets +375

Our picks for Jets vs. Colts

Pick against the spread: Jets +10

The Jets were 12-point underdogs last week, and look how that turned out. It’s best not to get carried away here and assume the Jets are on the cusp of some magical turnaround, but it’s reasonable to think that they can keep it within 10 points. History is not on their side, though. The Jets are only 2-5 against the spread this season, versus 5-3 for the Colts. It’s a small leap of faith, but one that’s worth taking.

Over/under: Over 46.5

The Colts are actually decent at scoring points, having scored 30 or more in their last three. The Jets are giving up 29.4 points per game this season too. Both teams have seen more of their games hit the over so far this year: four times for the Jets and five for the Colts. There doesn’t figure to be a ton of defense in this one.

Preferred player prop: Michael Carter anytime touchdown (+160)

This is a risk because the Colts have only given up three touchdowns to running backs this season (two on the ground and one in the air). But the Jets love to get their backfield involved in the game, and Michael Carter has really come on strong lately. He’s scored twice in three of his last four outings, a rushing and a receiving touchdown in each case.

