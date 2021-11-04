How to watch Georgia State vs. No. 24 Louisiana via live online stream

The Georgia State Panthers and No. 24 Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns meet up in Week 10 at Cajun Field in Lafayette, Louisiana. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN. Both programs head into Thursday night’s Sun Belt showdown looking to keep their winning streaks alive.

Louisiana (7-1, 5-0 Sun Belt) won seven consecutive games after a season-opening road loss to the Texas Longhorns, and the Ragin’ Cajuns have dominated at home, winning by an average margin of victory of 36 points in three home games against Group of 5 teams. Georgia State (4-4, 3-1 Sun Belt) has won three consecutive games, two of which came on the road, and the Panthers could move into the top spot of the East division with another victory.

If you aren't around a TV to watch the game on Thursday, you can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app.

Louisiana is an 13-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -510 on the moneyline. That makes Georgia State a +375 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 53.5.