Georgia State vs. Louisiana picks and best bets for Week 10

We have Thursday night Sun Belt action this evening as the Georgia State Panthers make trip out to cajun country to meet the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
Louisiana (7-1, 5-0 Sun Belt) are well on their way to the Sun Belt Championship game and can clinch a fourth straight west division title with a win tonight. They were last seen pummeling Texas State 45-0 last Saturday in a game where quarterback Levi Lewis threw for 228 yards and three touchdowns while their defense limited the Bobcats to just 42 total passing yards.
Georgia State (4-4, 3-1 Sun Belt) are in a three-way tie with Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State at the top of the east division standings and would need a win here to keep pace. The Panthers won their in-state “GSU” rivalry against Georgia Southern last week 21-14. They were outgained offensively by the Eagles and had less time of possession, but two turnovers proved to tilt the game in their favor.
Here’s all the data you’ll want, and a pick for the game!
SP+ Rankings
Georgia State: 94th overall, 82nd offense, 102nd defense
Louisiana: 41st overall, 16th offense, 71st defense
Injury update
Georgia State
WR Cornelius McCoy Questionable - Undisclosed
Louisiana
RB Emani Bailey Out indefinitely - Lower Body
DL Sonny Hazard Questionable - Undisclosed
TE Christian Sabatini Questionable - Lower Body
WR Da’Jon Bonnee Questionable - Lower Body
WR Robert Williams Questionable - Upper Body
ATS/Total
Against The Spread
Georgia State: 5-3 ATS
Louisiana: 3-5 ATS
Total
Georgia State: Over 5-3
Louisiana: Over 1-7
Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports
Georgia State: 95th overall, 96th offense, 101st defense
Louisiana: 88th overall, 84th offense, 99th defense
Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread: Louisiana -13
Total: 53.5
Moneyline: Louisiana -550, Georgia State +400
Opening line: Louisiana -10.5
Opening total: 53
Weather
56 degrees, 7 MPH Winds NW, Cloudy
The Pick
Under 53.5
Louisiana unders have been the way to go this season and we’ll see that once again this evening on a cool night in Lafayette. They could go crazy offensively knowing that they can stamp another division title tonight, but Billy Napier will probably have his guys control the pace of the game for something like a 35-14 victory.
