Georgia State vs. Louisiana picks and best bets for Week 10

We have Thursday night Sun Belt action this evening as the Georgia State Panthers make trip out to cajun country to meet the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. The game will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Louisiana (7-1, 5-0 Sun Belt) are well on their way to the Sun Belt Championship game and can clinch a fourth straight west division title with a win tonight. They were last seen pummeling Texas State 45-0 last Saturday in a game where quarterback Levi Lewis threw for 228 yards and three touchdowns while their defense limited the Bobcats to just 42 total passing yards.

Georgia State (4-4, 3-1 Sun Belt) are in a three-way tie with Coastal Carolina and Appalachian State at the top of the east division standings and would need a win here to keep pace. The Panthers won their in-state “GSU” rivalry against Georgia Southern last week 21-14. They were outgained offensively by the Eagles and had less time of possession, but two turnovers proved to tilt the game in their favor.

SP+ Rankings

Georgia State: 94th overall, 82nd offense, 102nd defense

Louisiana: 41st overall, 16th offense, 71st defense

Injury update

Georgia State

WR Cornelius McCoy Questionable - Undisclosed

Louisiana

RB Emani Bailey Out indefinitely - Lower Body

DL Sonny Hazard Questionable - Undisclosed

TE Christian Sabatini Questionable - Lower Body

WR Da’Jon Bonnee Questionable - Lower Body

WR Robert Williams Questionable - Upper Body

ATS/Total

Against The Spread

Georgia State: 5-3 ATS

Louisiana: 3-5 ATS

Total

Georgia State: Over 5-3

Louisiana: Over 1-7

Returning/Overall Talent from 247Sports

Georgia State: 95th overall, 96th offense, 101st defense

Louisiana: 88th overall, 84th offense, 99th defense

Current lines at DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread: Louisiana -13

Total: 53.5

Moneyline: Louisiana -550, Georgia State +400

Opening line: Louisiana -10.5

Opening total: 53

Weather

56 degrees, 7 MPH Winds NW, Cloudy

The Pick

Under 53.5

Louisiana unders have been the way to go this season and we’ll see that once again this evening on a cool night in Lafayette. They could go crazy offensively knowing that they can stamp another division title tonight, but Billy Napier will probably have his guys control the pace of the game for something like a 35-14 victory.

