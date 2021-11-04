Bundesliga odds, picks after 10 matchdays: Bayern Munich not creating as much separation as expected

The Bundesliga season is 10 matches old and it’s a familiar story at the top of the table. Bayern Munich is cruising along in search of its 10th consecutive league title but the German giants do have some competition at the top of the table. Two teams are within three points of Bayern Munich through 10 matches, and five more teams are within 10 points. That’s not a big gap this early in the season, so Bayern still has some work to do.

Here’s an updated look at Bundesliga odds for the 2021-22 seasons courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The favorite

Bayern Munich (Was -550, Now -1000)

Record: 8-1-1

Key wins: Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig

Key losses: Eintracht Frankfurt

Robert Lewandowski is still at the top of his game, while Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane are coming along nicely as supporting players. Bayern is only one point ahead of Borussia Dortmund in the standings though, so there’s not a lot of room for error. There’s two meetings between the sides left this season, so the title is very much up for grabs.

The other contenders

Borussia Dortmund (Was +650, Now +600)

Record: 8-0-2

Key wins: Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig

Key losses: Freiburg, Borussia Monchengladbach

Borussia Dortmund will be kicking itself after going down to 10 men against Gladbach, resulting in a 1-0 loss. Freiburg has been good early in the season, so that’s a justifiable 2-1 defeat for now. This club is the greatest challenger to Bayern Munich, and there’s only a one point gap in the table due to Bayern’s draw. Those two rivalry games mean everything. If Borussia Dortmund can take points from both contests, it’ll have a chance to top the table at the end of the season.

RB Leipzig (Was +1600, Now +4000)

Record: 4-3-3

Key wins: None

Key losses: Bayern Munich

It’s gone completely downhill for RB Leipzig after a few strong seasons. The club has failed to replenish some of young talent, and the results are starting to show on the field. Leipzig sits at eighth in the table and has already lost to Bayern Munich this season 4-1. There’s not much reason to believe in this club to make a title run.

Bayer Leverkusen (Was +6500, Now +5000)

Record: 5-2-3

Key wins: None

Key losses: Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund

Leverkusen had some juice early in the season, but losses to Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich put the team in its place. The 5-1 loss to Munich was truly embarrassing, as it showed how far the gap is between the top German side and its counterparts. There’s nothing to see here in terms of value.

Best bet to win league: Bayern Munich (-1000)

Even with Borussia Dortmund right on Bayern’s heels, the title holders have more experience and bring a proven track record as champions. That roster knows how to perform in big games and tends to find form at the perfect time. Despite some early season struggles, it’s hard to back anyone but Bayern Munich. Bettors who want value can take Dortmund at +600 and hope for an upset.

