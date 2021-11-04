Premier League odds, picks: Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City headline close title race

It looks like the Premier League is heading into yet another tight season after 10 matchdays. Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester City are at the top of the standings in what is looking like a close title race, but Manchester United and Arsenal headline a group of five teams within five points of a top-4 spot. West Ham United is also in the mix, currently tied with Man City for third place.

Here’s an updated look at Premier League odds for the 2021-22 seasons courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The favorite

Manchester City (Was -165, Now +125)

Record: 6-2-2

Key wins: Chelsea, Arsenal

Key losses: Tottenham

Pep Guardiola’s side tends to get better as the season goes on. After a bad loss to Tottenham in the opening game, Manchester City is flying. There’s a derby coming up against Manchester United, which City hasn’t won in the last four meetings. Guardiola’s side needs to grab points here to keep pace with Chelsea and Liverpool.

The other contenders

Chelsea (Was +500, Now +175)

Record: 8-1-1

Key wins: Arsenal, Tottenham

Key losses: Manchester City

Romelu Lukaku’s addition injected more talent into a Chelsea side coming off a Champions League win over Man City. Thomas Tuchel is finding the right balance for his players and a few injuries have done nothing to stop Chelsea’s impressive run under him. The Blues have some easy games coming up, save for a contest against Manchester United. Plus, Chelsea won’t have to deal with Liverpool or Manchester City until 2022. The schedule is setting up nicely for a title run.

Liverpool (Was +550, Now +275)

Record: 6-4-0

Key wins: Manchester United

Key losses: None

Jurgen Klopp’s side has not been on the wrong side of a result this season, but there are some troubling draws against Brentford and Brighton when it comes to looking for signs of a title contender. Mohamed Salah is at his peak right now, and Sadio Mane remains one of the best attackers in the game. The reverse fixtures against Chelsea and Man City will largely determine Liverpool’s fate. The April match against the latter could determine who wins the league.

Manchester United (Was +750, Now +3500)

Record: 5-2-3

Key wins: West Ham, Tottenham

Key losses: Liverpool, Leicester City

Manchester United’s title hopes got a significant boost when Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford during the summer transfer window but it hasn’t gone completely as planned. Ronaldo’s Champions League heroics keep the fan base somewhat at bay, although losses to Liverpool and Leicester City have prevented the team from gaining momentum at key times. It’s hard to see this group overtaking any of the top three teams over the course of the season.

Best bet to win league: Chelsea (+175)

The Blues have plenty of talent and an easy schedule coming up. They don’t have to face Liverpool or Man City until 2022. Chelsea was the preseason pick and is currently topping the table. The odds have dropped substantially but there’s no reason to change picks through 10 matchdays.

