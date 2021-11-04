Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday, November 4

The NBA is in action with only five games on the slate for Thursday. The night tips off at 5:00 p.m. ET with the Philadelphia 76ers vs. the Detroit Pistons and wraps up with the Oklahoma City Thunder vs. the Los Angeles Lakers at 8:30 p.m. Let’s take a look at some of the best player props ahead of tonight’s action.

Bam Adebayo over 10.5 rebounds (-105)

If you’re thinking this one is a no-brainer because Adebayo is averaging 13.8 rebounds per game this season, you’re right. He’s third in the league at the moment, only surpassed by Rudy Gobert and Jonas Valanciunas. Adebayo is coming off a 13-rebound performance against the Mavs on Tuesday, and Boston is in the bottom half of the league for total rebounds allowed per game.

Devin Booker over 25.5 points (-120)

Booker has had a great start to the season, averaging 21.8 points per game through his first six outings. He only dropped 18 against the Pelicans on Tuesday, but is coming off 31 and 27 point performances against the Kings and Cavaliers, respectively. Houston is near the bottom of the league in points allowed per game, giving Booker the chance to put in a big performance at home.

Jalen Green over 1.5 3-pointers (-175)

On the other side of the Suns game, the Rockets have a lethal three-point shooter on their hands in rookie Jalen Green. He put on a clinic against the Lakers on Tuesday, draining five of 10 attempts from downtown. The only problem is he’s somewhat inconsistent so far; he just went two games without hitting any but drained eight of 10 shots against the Celtics in October. The Suns allow plenty of three-pointers, so chances are Green will have no problem hitting at least two.

