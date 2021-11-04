NBA DFS value plays under $5K for Thursday, November 4

We have a small five-game slate in the NBA Thursday night, which features a double-header on NBATV. At 7:30 p.m. ET, the Boston Celtics will play the Miami Heat and then at 10 p.m. ET, the Houston Rockets will take on the Phoenix Suns. It is a great time to give you some value plays for your DFS contest. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays under $5K that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Duncan Robinson, Heat, $4,200

For our first DFS value play, we are going to go back to Duncan Robinson, who we had listed in Tuesday’s value plays. Robinson was a non-factor against the Mavs earlier this week with a season-low 9.3 fantasy points. He also only took three shot attempts, which two of them were three-pointers. The sharpshooter should be due for a better outing against the Boston Celtics tonight.

The Celtics’ defense hasn’t been great to start the season, allowing teams to score 114.6 points per game (21st in the NBA). When it comes to three-point defense, opponents are shooting 34.7%, which is good for 17th in the league.

De’Andre Hunter, Hawks, $4,000

De’Andre Hunter had one of the best games in his young career against the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. The former first-round pick scored 26 points on an efficient 10-of-11 shooting from the field and 6-of-6 from three-point range. If you had Hunter in your DFS lineup, he scored 33.5 fantasy points.

The 23-year-old is having a solid season for the Hawks, averaging 12.9 points per game on 47.4% shooting from the field and 48.1% from three-point range. Hunter has scored 10 or more points in six of the seven games this season and is averaging 20.1 fantasy points in his last three contests.

Shake Milton, Sixers, $3,900

The last play for Thursday night’s slate will be Philadelphia 76ers backup point guard Shake Milton. The 25-year-old Milton has brought stability to the Sixers’ bench and is playing well since returning from injury to start the season. The former SMU standout is averaging 10.3 points, 3.0 assists, 2.3 rebounds, and 18.9 fantasy points per game.

This will be the second time that the Sixers will have faced the Pistons this season. In their meeting last week, Milton scored 24.3 fantasy points (13 points, 5 assists) in 16 minutes off the bench. The combo guard has scored 10 points or more in three out of four games this season.