Pick against the spread, over/under for Thunder vs. Lakers on Thursday

The Oklahoma City Thunder (1-6) will travel to Los Angeles to take on the Lakers (5-3) at the Staples Center Thursday night with tip-off set for 10:30 p.m. ET. OKC is looking to bounce back from two straight losses to the Warriors and the Clippers as they wrap up their three-game road swing. The Lakers are coming off a narrow 119-117 win over the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, marking their third straight win.

The Lakers are favored by 13.5 points at -105 while the over/under point total is set at 214.5. DraftKings Sportsbook has the Lakers at -1125 on the moneyline with the Thunder at +700.

Thunder vs. Lakers, 10:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Thunder +13.5 (-115)

Sure, the Thunder are in the midst of a losing skid and have only won once through their first seven games, but that lone win came just last week against the Lakers themselves. Anthony Davis dropped 30 points on that particular night while Russell Westbrook even grabbed a triple-double with 20 points, 13 assists, and 14 rebounds. Still, the Thunder edged them out 123-115 thanks to six players scoring double digits with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leading the way with 27 points on the night. OKC has only lost one game by more than 13 points in their last five outings, so chances are even if they lose in LA, they’ll still cover the spread.

Over/Under: Under 214.5 (-105)

OKC is only averaging 96.7 points per game so far this season, good for the second-worst average in the league. They’ve only hit the Over in two of their games while the Lakers have hit it five times. The Thunder aren’t expected to do as well offensively as they did last time against LA, especially since LeBron James was missing for that last game.

