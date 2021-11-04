Pick against the spread, over/under for Jazz vs. Hawks on Thursday

After a loaded 11-game schedule on Wednesday night in the NBA, we only have five games on Thursday night. One game that fans will have their eyes on is the Utah Jazz taking on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Jazz have started out this season on a hot start with a 6-1 record. Utah is currently on a two-game winning streak after they defeated the Sacramento Kings 119-113 Tuesday night. The backcourt of Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley dominated the Kings as they scored 66 combined points and shot 11-of-21 from three three-point range.

The Hawks are in the midst of a back-to-back after they lost 117-108 to the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on Wednesday night. DeAndre Hunter was Atlanta’s leading scorer with 26 points on 10-of-11 shooting from the field and a perfect 6-of-6 from behind the arc. Trae Young almost had a triple-double in the defeat with 21 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds. Atlanta has struggled on the road this season (1-4), but has played better at home with 3-0 record. We’ll go over some ideal picks on DraftKings Sportsbook centered around the game here.

Jazz vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks +1.5

Tonight will be the first of a mini-three game road trip for the Jazz, who have only lost one road game this season. Outside of that loss to the Chicago Bulls, Utah has picked up where it left off last season. The Jazz have Mitchell and Royce O’Neale listed as questionable for tonight’s contest against Atlanta. On Tuesday night against Sacramento, Mitchell played 32 minutes, while O’Neale played 30 minutes.

If Mitchell somehow doesn’t play, then it makes sense why the line is only -1.5 in favored of the Jazz. Additionally, Utah is 5-2 against the spread this season. But do not be surprised if the Hawks pull off the upset after they lost last night to the Nets. Atlanta is 3-0 at State Farm Arena this season and has won by an average of 17 points. The Hawks are also 2-1 ATS after a defeat this season. I understand that is a small sample size, but it is something to keep in mind for tonight’s contest. It should be an exciting game between two teams that can shoot the lights out and can play inside the post.

Over/Under: Over 220.5

Heading into tonight’s game between Jazz and Hawks, the point total is sitting at 220.5. The Jazz may or may not have Mitchell, which would be a significant loss as he averages 24.9 points per game. The point total has gone under in five of Utah’s last seven games this season. Additionally, Utah is only scoring 109 points per game away from Salt Lake City. The Hawks are averaging 117 points per game at home, which has played a major part in them being undefeated at State Farm Arena. The point total has gone over in four out of Atlanta’s last six games.

