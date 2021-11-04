Pick against the spread, over/under for Celtics vs. Heat Thursday

The Boston Celtics (3-5) will take on the Miami Heat (6-1) at FTX Arena in Miami on Thursday night with tip-off set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Celtics are coming off a 92-79 bounce back win against the Magic after losing 128-114 to the Bulls. The Heat are one of the hottest teams in the league at the moment, riding a five-game winning streak after taking down the Mavericks 125-110 on Tuesday.

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Heat favored by 6.5 points at -110. The moneyline has them at -260 while the Celtics are +210, and the points total is set at 214.5.

Celtics vs. Heat, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics +6.5 (-110)

The Celtics just logged a double-digit win over the Magic, and while it was a low-scoring game, the Celts were favored at 7.5 points there and they blew past it. The Heat have been very dominant so far this season through their first seven games, but the Celtics have held their opponents to under 40 percent from the field in two of their last three outings. Boston has every chance at keeping the Heat at bay, and I think they cover the spread in this one even if they don’t end up winning the game outright.

Over/Under: Under 214.5 (-115)

Boston has hit the Over four times this season while Miami has only done it three times. Neither team takes a blistering pace on the court relative to the rest of the league, so it could be a slower-moving game with a lower final score. Boston only managed to score 92 in Orlando while holding the Magic to just 79 last night, but Miami is a better team than Orlando so expect Boston to come out and put their defensive foot forward first.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-888-532-3500 (VA), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), call/text TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN), or 888-789-7777/visit ccpg.org/chat. (CT). 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/MI/NH/NJ/PA/ TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.