DeAndre Hopkins not practicing on Wednesday, Thursday for Week 9

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has missed the first two practices of the week due to a hamstring injury ahead of their matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Hopkins was in and out of the lineup in last week’s 24-21 loss to the Green Bay Packers for the Cardinals’ first loss of the season. He aggravated the injury on what would’ve been a 61-yard touchdown reception had he not been called for a face mask as he ran into the end zone.

Hopkins played just 15 snaps and caught both targets that went his way for 66 yards in the loss.

No Kyler Murray in the open part of #AZCardinals practice again.



No WR DeAndre Hopkins, RB Jonathan Ward, S James Wiggins. DL Rashard Lawrence missing after being limited Wednesday. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 4, 2021

Fantasy football implications

It is still too early to determine whether Hopkins will or will not be available for the Cardinals on Sunday. Fortunately, he has extra days to rest since their last game occurred on a Thursday. If Hopkins is able to play, he should be started in just about every roster he is on as a No. 2 wide receiver.